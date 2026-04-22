10 Lakh Tourists Visit Pahalgam Since Terror Attack Last Year

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A year after a deadly terror attack cast a shadow over Pahalgam, the famed meadows in south Kashmir are once again drawing crowds, with tourists returning in significant numbers and expressing confidence in the destination's safety.

Often referred to as“Mini Switzerland,” the resort in Anantnag district is witnessing a steady buzz, with visitors saying they do not regret their decision to travel despite last year's incident.

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Authorities have rolled out a series of new security measures aimed at strengthening tourist safety and restoring confidence. Among the key steps is the background verification of all service providers and vendors, including ponywallahs, before they are allowed to interact with tourists.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, officials have introduced a QR code-based identification system for tourism service providers in Pahalgam. The system enables tourists and authorities to easily verify the identity and credentials of registered operators.

“Each service provider has been properly vetted by police, registered by the authorities and issued a unique QR code carrying their details,” an official said.

The QR codes include information such as name, parentage, address, mobile number, Aadhaar details, registration number, operational route, and police verification status. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and preventing unauthorised individuals from engaging with visitors.

Notably, Tourist arrivals in Pahalgam have witnessed a steady revival over the past year, following the return of normalcy after last year's terror attack.

Official data indicates that nearly 10 lakh visitors have travelled to the scenic resort since April 2025.

According to figures from the J&K Tourism Department, a total of 9,93,596 tourists visited Pahalgam between April 2025 and April 2026. The tourist flow had sharply declined in the immediate aftermath of the 22 April attack, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local youth, Adil Hussain Shah. In May 2025, only 15,302 tourists visited Pahalgam-the lowest monthly figure recorded during the period. However, arrivals picked up steadily in the following months.

Month-wise footfall (April 2025 – April 2026): April 2025: 2,04,289; May 2025: 15,302; June 2025: 1,08,117; July 2025: 32,163; August 2025: 93,366; September 2025: 48,919; October 2025: 50,777; November 2025: 35,263; December 2025: 68,919; January 2026: 80,421; February 2026: 67,471; March 2026: 85,741; and April 2026 (till date): 1,02,848.

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As per official figures, 9,638 foreign tourists also visited Pahalgam following last year's terror attack. These visitors were from countries including the UAE, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia.

A total of 40,60,909 tourists visited Pahalgam from 2023 to April 2026. Of these, 14,54,269 visited in 2023, 12,65,925 in 2024, 10,04,234 in 2025, and 3,36,481 in 2026 (up to 20 April). Regarding foreign tourist arrivals, 15,061 visited in 2023, 14,483 in 2024, 9,090 in 2025, and 4,486 till April 2026.

Meanwhile, security has also been reviewed at the highest level. During a recent meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir, Inspector General of Police V K Birdi directed officials to further strengthen arrangements around vulnerable installations, including major tourist destinations.

The review meeting, attended by senior officers from the police, CRPF, BSF, Traffic Police, Railways, and SDRF, focused on finalising security plans for upcoming events and the ongoing tourist season in the Valley.

Officials say the combined measures are part of a broader effort to ensure a safe and secure environment for visitors while sustaining the revival of tourism in the region.

With improved safeguards in place and tourist confidence returning, Pahalgam appears to be steadily moving past the shadow of last year's attack.