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Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Releases Weekly Event Recap

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry Releases Weekly Event Recap


2026-04-26 03:04:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has presented a review of the events of last week.

AzerNEWS citing the ministry's press service, presents the footage:

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AzerNews

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