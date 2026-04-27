Kyrgyzstan Accelerates Infrastructure Dev't With Road Projects In Nookat
The statement was made by the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, during a working visit to the Osh region on April 15, while meeting with residents and officials of the Nookat district.
Speaking at the meeting, the head of state noted that modern roads, quality education, accessible healthcare, and developed infrastructure are essential conditions for a decent standard of living for the population.
According to him, work on the repair and construction of an additional 91 kilometers of roads will begin in the near future, of which 39 kilometers will be fully completed.
Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the construction of a number of social facilities is planned in Nookat this year, including a sports complex, a gym, a boarding school of arts, and other institutions.
Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan has been actively investing in regional infrastructure in recent years, prioritizing road construction and rehabilitation to improve connectivity between urban and rural areas.
These efforts are part of a broader strategy aimed at supporting economic growth, enhancing access to social services, and stimulating local development, particularly in remote regions such as the Osh area.
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