Severe Heatwave Grips Delhi-NCR, Mercury May Touch 44 Degrees Today Relief Likely After April 28

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The National Capital Region (NCR) is experiencing intense summer conditions as a severe heatwave tightens its grip on the region.

According to the latest forecast from the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Monday may reach 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius. The entire day is likely to remain under the influence of a strong heatwave, severely impacting daily life.

The weather department has warned that strong surface winds will blow during the afternoon, further intensifying the heatwave conditions. Even during the evening hours, hot winds are expected to persist. Citizens have been advised to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours and to stay well hydrated to prevent heat-related illnesses.

However, there is some relief in sight. From April 28 onwards, a change in weather conditions is expected. On this day, the maximum temperature may drop to 41 degrees Celsius and the minimum to 28 degrees Celsius, along with a possibility of light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on April 29, with temperatures expected at 40 degrees Celsius maximum and 26 degrees Celsius minimum.

On April 30, partly cloudy skies are expected with chances of thunderstorm activity. The maximum temperature may fall further to 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle around 24 degrees Celsius. For May 1 and May 2, mostly clear skies are likely, though temperatures will remain relatively controlled, with highs around 40 degrees Celsius and lows between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in the NCR remains a serious concern. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several areas continues to fall in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category. In Delhi's Anand Vihar, the AQI was recorded at 260, Ashok Vihar at 212, Bawana at 244, and Burari Crossing at 235. In Noida, Knowledge Park-5 recorded an AQI of 263, while Knowledge Park-3 stood at 197.

The situation was worse in parts of Ghaziabad, where Loni recorded a severe AQI of 353, falling in the 'very poor' category. Indirapuram recorded 243, Sanjay Nagar 247, and Vasundhara 244.

Experts have warned that the combined impact of heatwave conditions and poor air quality could pose serious health risks. Elderly people, children, and individuals suffering from respiratory illnesses have been advised to take extra precautions.