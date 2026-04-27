Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Cargo Transit Increases

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of transit transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) has increased threefold over the past five years, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

During a working visit to the Mangystau region, Chairman of the Railway and Water Transport Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Kelbuganov reviewed the implementation of projects aimed at developing maritime infrastructure and the merchant fleet. Strategic tasks for the further development of the TITR were also discussed.

As part of the visit, he inspected seaports and held meetings with the management of shipping companies.

It was noted that several key projects have already been completed, including the construction of a container hub and the Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) at the Port of Aktau, dredging works in the water area and modernization of berth No. 1 at the Port of Kuryk, as well as the development of roadside services within the port zone.

By the end of this year, Kazakhstan plans to complete dredging works in the Port of Aktau and the "Ersai" terminal in Kuryk, construct the "Ersai" container terminal, modernize berths No. 2, 4, and 5 at the Port of Kuryk, acquire tugboats, and implement digital solutions integrated into a unified digital ecosystem of the TITR.

It is noted that the Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and runs through Central Asian countries, crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, and then extends into Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime pathways, linking eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.