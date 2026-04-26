Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Bunny, Avi Reunite Ranbir's Quip Goes Viral

'YJHD' Stars Reunite

Fans were taken back to the days of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' after Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur reunited at an event in Mumbai. The two actors, loved by fans as Bunny and Avi, were seen sharing laughs, hugs and a fun moment that quickly went viral online.

A video from the event saw Ranbir and Aditya standing together as paparazzi asked them to pose. In a playful mood, Ranbir joked, "Nahi iske saath nahi, yeh bahut handsome hai," leaving everyone around smiling. Aditya also laughed and lightly tapped Ranbir, making the moment even more fun.

Several other clips from the evening showed the two stars warmly greeting each other and walking together while chatting. Their easy bond reminded fans of their popular friendship on screen.

Ranbir and Aditya worked together in the 2013 hit film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' In the film, Ranbir played Bunny while Aditya played Avi. Their friendship became one of the most loved parts of the movie. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin in key roles. It went on to become a major box office success and remains a fan favourite even today.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the much-awaited 'Ramayana'. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Rakt Bramhand'.

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