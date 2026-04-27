US Navy Seizes 38 Merchant Vessels Linked To Iran Since Blockade Began
"The US Navy continues to blockade Iranian ports, preventing ships from entering or leaving. American forces have ordered 38 vessels to turn around or return to port," the report said.
On Saturday, a US Navy helicopter from the guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney reportedly seized the Sevan, a merchant vessel under US sanctions, in the Arabian Sea. US Central Command stated that the vessel was being returned to Iran on orders from the US military.
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