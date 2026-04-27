Trinamool, BJP Workers Clash In Bengal's Jagatdal CAPF Jawan Among Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) A violent clash broke out between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas, leaving several people injured, officials said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night and involved stone-pelting, firing and the use of crude bombs. At least three persons sustained injuries in the violence, while a jawan of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) also suffered a bullet injury to his leg.

According to officials, the clash took place near a police station after BJP workers alleged that posters and flags put up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Jalebi Math Maidan had been removed.

When BJP workers reached the police station to lodge a complaint, Trinamool supporters also gathered at the spot, leading to an argument that soon escalated into violence.

Visuals from the scene showed chaotic scenes late at night, with large crowds pushing and shouting as police and security personnel wearing helmets attempted to control the situation. Damaged vehicles and scattered debris were also seen in the aftermath of the clash.

BJP candidate from Jagatdal, Rajesh Singh, filed a complaint at the local police station late in the night. BJP leaders said that Rajesh Singh and Noapara candidate Arjun Singh were present at the police station when the situation turned violent.

On the other hand, Trinamool candidate from Bhatpara, Amit Gupta, alleged that BJP workers attacked their cadre, tore party flags and vandalised a party office.

BJP candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh, blamed the Trinamool Congress for disrupting a street meeting and creating unrest.

Speaking to reporters, Pawan Singh said, "The problem started yesterday. Yesterday, we were having a street corner meeting. The TMC people came. Manoj Pandey, the councillor of ward 17, came. He came with a few boys and started creating a ruckus there. After that, we went to the IC and filed a complaint."

"However, the same people tried to create disruption when we were putting PM Modi's posters around here... The problem was solved when we went to the police station. However, when we came back home, they started pelting stones and bombs inside our homes. Many were injured during this, including a CISF jawan," he added.

However, Amit Gupta narrated a different story. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Bittu, one of our workers, was putting up a banner and flags. We also have a party office there. Our people were beaten up. Our flags were torn, our party office was demolished. We then filed a complaint with the police. When we came here, at that time, Arjun Singh came with his CISF security and attacked us in front of the police inside the station."

"We were filing the complaint, but Arjun Singh came with CISF and started behaving like goons. This will happen everywhere if these people come to power. If they can do this in a police station, then it can happen everywhere. We have filed a complaint and will also file a complaint with the ECI," he added.

Police said the situation is being monitored, and further investigation into the incident is underway.