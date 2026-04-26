Arjun Kapoor Shares Adorable 'Detox' Selfie With Sister Anshula Kapoor

Siblings always share a language of their own; sometimes through teasing, sometimes through old memories and often through the kind of easy laughter that needs no explanation. Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor reminded fans of exactly that with a light-hearted social media moment that quickly won hearts online.

On Sunday, Arjun gave fans glimpse of his bond with Anshula as he posted an adorable selfie on his Instagram Story. The picture, seemingly clicked at a lakeside location, captured the siblings in a relaxed mood, smiling for the camera and enjoying some quiet time together. The actor added his trademark playful touch, Arjun captioned the captioned the picture: "Detox but make it fun." Take a look

Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Preparations

The post comes at a special time for the Kapoor family, as Anshula is preparing for a major new chapter in her life. She is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. The couple had their Gor Dhana ceremony in a private celebration on October 2 last year, attended by close friends and family members. Several glimpses from the pre-wedding celebrations surfaced online at the time. Actor Arjun Kapoor, Anshula's brother, also shared a special post for her during the festivities.

Earlier, Anshula also celebrated her bachelorette getaway in Seoul with close friends. She shared pictures from the trip on social media and referred to her group as the "Seoulsters for life." The celebrations offered a cheerful glimpse into the days leading up to the wedding, combining travel, friendship, and family joy. (ANI)

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