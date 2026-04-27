Dwayne Johnson Recalls It Took Three Sessions, 60 Hours To Complete His 'Tatau'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who is gearing up for 'Moana' live-action, has shared the meaning behind his iconic tatau and tagged it as“the art that is forever”.

“Tatau” is a sacred-ancient Polynesian tattooing tradition representing duty, identity, and service,

Johnson's iconic tattoo runs from his left shoulder to his forearm and chest. He posted a throwback picture of the art from when he was freshly inked.

Speaking of the journey, the former star wrestler shared that each symbol represents gratitude to his ancestors, past life, and future.

“'The art that is forever'. Every symbol, every marking, tells a very personal story that's a reflection of my gratitude for my ancestors and my life's past, my inspired hope for life's future, and the most important part of my life's story - to live fully present, in the now,” Johnson wrote.

The 53-year-old star said that before getting to work, the actor and his artist prayed.

“My tattoo artist and I talked for hours, we definitely drank our kava, we definitely prayed ~ then we went to work.”

It took over 60 hours to complete the tatau.

“3 total sessions. 60+ hours. My tatau was complete. Love and respect to the exceptionally talented Mr. Frédéric“Po'oino” Yrondi, whose artistry is reflected in tattoos that, two decades on, continue to embody our culture, heritage, and stories that have helped to shaped me, and that I'll proudly carry forever,” he concluded.

Johnson will next be seen in the new installment of the Jumanji franchise titled 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston, based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.