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Trump Says New Iran Nuclear Deal Will Outperform 2015 Deal
(MENAFN) Donald Trump stated Monday that the ongoing negotiations with Iran are expected to produce an agreement stronger than the 2015 nuclear accord known as the JCPOA.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that the emerging deal would be “far better than the JCPOA,” which he described as one of the most damaging agreements ever concluded in relation to US national security.
He further argued that the previous arrangement effectively opened a path toward nuclear capability for Tehran, adding that such an outcome would not occur under his leadership.
Trump also claimed that his 2018 decision to withdraw from the JCPOA helped prevent potential nuclear threats against countries in the Middle East, including Israel, as well as US military installations.
According to his statements, a new agreement under his administration would ensure “peace, security, and safety” across multiple regions, including the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and beyond.
The comments come amid expectations of possible high-level discussions in Islamabad. Trump said US representatives are set to travel there for negotiations, although Iran has not confirmed its participation and continues to demand the lifting of existing maritime restrictions as a condition for talks.
Earlier diplomatic efforts included direct US-Iran engagement in Islamabad on April 11–12, the first since the two countries cut diplomatic ties in 1979. However, those discussions concluded without reaching any agreement.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that the emerging deal would be “far better than the JCPOA,” which he described as one of the most damaging agreements ever concluded in relation to US national security.
He further argued that the previous arrangement effectively opened a path toward nuclear capability for Tehran, adding that such an outcome would not occur under his leadership.
Trump also claimed that his 2018 decision to withdraw from the JCPOA helped prevent potential nuclear threats against countries in the Middle East, including Israel, as well as US military installations.
According to his statements, a new agreement under his administration would ensure “peace, security, and safety” across multiple regions, including the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and beyond.
The comments come amid expectations of possible high-level discussions in Islamabad. Trump said US representatives are set to travel there for negotiations, although Iran has not confirmed its participation and continues to demand the lifting of existing maritime restrictions as a condition for talks.
Earlier diplomatic efforts included direct US-Iran engagement in Islamabad on April 11–12, the first since the two countries cut diplomatic ties in 1979. However, those discussions concluded without reaching any agreement.
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