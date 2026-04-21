Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Says New Iran Nuclear Deal Will Outperform 2015 Deal

Trump Says New Iran Nuclear Deal Will Outperform 2015 Deal


2026-04-21 05:20:22
(MENAFN) Donald Trump stated Monday that the ongoing negotiations with Iran are expected to produce an agreement stronger than the 2015 nuclear accord known as the JCPOA.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that the emerging deal would be “far better than the JCPOA,” which he described as one of the most damaging agreements ever concluded in relation to US national security.

He further argued that the previous arrangement effectively opened a path toward nuclear capability for Tehran, adding that such an outcome would not occur under his leadership.

Trump also claimed that his 2018 decision to withdraw from the JCPOA helped prevent potential nuclear threats against countries in the Middle East, including Israel, as well as US military installations.

According to his statements, a new agreement under his administration would ensure “peace, security, and safety” across multiple regions, including the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and beyond.

The comments come amid expectations of possible high-level discussions in Islamabad. Trump said US representatives are set to travel there for negotiations, although Iran has not confirmed its participation and continues to demand the lifting of existing maritime restrictions as a condition for talks.

Earlier diplomatic efforts included direct US-Iran engagement in Islamabad on April 11–12, the first since the two countries cut diplomatic ties in 1979. However, those discussions concluded without reaching any agreement.

MENAFN21042026000045017281ID1111009705



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search