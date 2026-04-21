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Burundi, UN Kick Off Voluntary Return Plan for Congolese Refugees
(MENAFN) The government of Burundi, working alongside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, announced Monday a voluntary repatriation initiative aimed at enabling thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo to return home. The move comes as humanitarian support in host areas continues to decline.
Set to begin Thursday, the program is part of broader regional efforts to establish long-term solutions for displaced populations, despite the ongoing instability in eastern Congo, according to officials.
“The return is part of a voluntary dynamic, based on the free choice of each person concerned,” a joint statement said.
The initiative follows mounting pressure caused by increasing humanitarian demands and insufficient resources to meet them effectively.
As stated by reports, conditions at the Busuma refugee site—home to around 66,000 Congolese who arrived in Burundi since late 2025—have significantly deteriorated, with shortages affecting essential services such as clean water, food supplies, medical care, shelter, and protection.
Authorities emphasized that participation in the return process will not be compulsory. Refugees who choose to go back are being instructed to register at designated departure centers to complete necessary administrative steps, including arrangements to reunite with family members.
Special consideration will be given to vulnerable groups, including families with school-aged children, individuals with special needs, and public sector workers.
During the initial phase, only specific areas in South Kivu province have been identified as suitable for return. These include Uvira, the Uvira-Baraka corridor, Fizi, Mboko, and the Ruzizi Plain.
Burundian officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and rights of refugees who opt to remain, while also confirming that essential humanitarian aid will continue at reception centers as repatriation efforts move forward.
Set to begin Thursday, the program is part of broader regional efforts to establish long-term solutions for displaced populations, despite the ongoing instability in eastern Congo, according to officials.
“The return is part of a voluntary dynamic, based on the free choice of each person concerned,” a joint statement said.
The initiative follows mounting pressure caused by increasing humanitarian demands and insufficient resources to meet them effectively.
As stated by reports, conditions at the Busuma refugee site—home to around 66,000 Congolese who arrived in Burundi since late 2025—have significantly deteriorated, with shortages affecting essential services such as clean water, food supplies, medical care, shelter, and protection.
Authorities emphasized that participation in the return process will not be compulsory. Refugees who choose to go back are being instructed to register at designated departure centers to complete necessary administrative steps, including arrangements to reunite with family members.
Special consideration will be given to vulnerable groups, including families with school-aged children, individuals with special needs, and public sector workers.
During the initial phase, only specific areas in South Kivu province have been identified as suitable for return. These include Uvira, the Uvira-Baraka corridor, Fizi, Mboko, and the Ruzizi Plain.
Burundian officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and rights of refugees who opt to remain, while also confirming that essential humanitarian aid will continue at reception centers as repatriation efforts move forward.
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