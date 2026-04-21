Ankita Lokhande Says The Story Of Pavitra Rishta In Her Life Has 'Gracefully Moved Forward'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande revisited her iconic show, 'Pavitra Rishta' during a recent AMA session on her social media account with her fans.

The actress called her journey as Archana during Pavitra Rishta as emotional and unforgettable, further stating that that story has 'gracefully moved forward' in her life.

Taking to her social media account, Ankita conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session where her fans asked her about her career and personal life.

A fan wrote,“Me aaj bhi youtube pe pavitra rishta dekhti hu.. kya aap ye show firse karna chahoge.”

Replying to this, Ankita said,“Pavitra Rishta ek emotion hai. It was one of the most beautiful journeys of my life, and that story has gracefully moved forward..

But if @ektarkapoor ma'am ever plans something, I know my heart will always say yes.”

She shared a still of her character Archana from Pavitra Rishta as she responded to the question.

Another fan asked Ankita how she stays strong during tough times. The question read,“How do you keep yourself pushing up when nothing is going good or during bad days? Love to u ma'am.”

To this, Ankita shared a picture from her recent visit to Mahakaal, and wrote,“Bad days come for everyone. I allow myself to feel, then I pray, trust my prayers, and remind myself that no phase is permanent.

Faith, family, and self-belief keep me going... one step at a time.”

Talking about Pavitra Rishta, the show that was produced by Ekta Kapoor, remains one of the most loved shows on Indian television.

Ankita essayed the role of a middle class girl Archana, for whom family means the world and top priority, even if it means forgetting the love of her life.

Late star Sushant Singh Rajput was paired opposite Ankita Lokhande as Manav.

Their on-screen chemistry was loved by many, and it was on the sets of Pavitra Rishta where Ankita and Sushant fell head over heels in love with each other.

After dating for around 7 years Ankita and Sushant parted ways in 2017, leaving their fans in a state of shock.

Sushant went his way and forrayed into Bollywood, while Ankita took a small break professionally and sprung back into action with better energy.

She was also seen in movies like Manikarnika and Baaghi 4.

On the personal front, Ankita went on to marry old friend and businessman Vicky Jain.

–IANS

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