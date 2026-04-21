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Pakistan Tightens Security Ahead of Potential US–Iran Talks in Islamabad
(MENAFN) Authorities in Pakistan announced Monday that comprehensive security plans have been put in place in preparation for a possible new round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the US Embassy in Islamabad, where he reviewed and discussed the arrangements with Natalie Baker, the US Charge d'Affaires in Pakistan, as stated by reports.
During the meeting, Naqvi outlined the steps taken to ensure security for the anticipated second round of negotiations and expressed hopes for a successful outcome.
He also held discussions with Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, focusing on preparations for the upcoming phase of talks.
Highlighting the readiness of the host country, Naqvi said: "Preparations for the second phase of the Islamabad talks have been completed and foolproof security arrangements have been made for foreign delegations."
Meanwhile, Donald Trump stated on Sunday that American officials would be traveling to Islamabad to engage in discussions with Iranian representatives.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the US Embassy in Islamabad, where he reviewed and discussed the arrangements with Natalie Baker, the US Charge d'Affaires in Pakistan, as stated by reports.
During the meeting, Naqvi outlined the steps taken to ensure security for the anticipated second round of negotiations and expressed hopes for a successful outcome.
He also held discussions with Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, focusing on preparations for the upcoming phase of talks.
Highlighting the readiness of the host country, Naqvi said: "Preparations for the second phase of the Islamabad talks have been completed and foolproof security arrangements have been made for foreign delegations."
Meanwhile, Donald Trump stated on Sunday that American officials would be traveling to Islamabad to engage in discussions with Iranian representatives.
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