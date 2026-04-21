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Italy Considers Coal Restart as Gas Price Spike Looms
(MENAFN) Italy may have to bring coal-powered energy facilities back online if natural gas prices climb beyond €70 (about $82) per megawatt-hour, according to remarks made Monday by Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the country’s environment and energy security minister.
While attending the “Holy Grail of Energy” gathering in Milan, he noted that current gas prices are still significantly below that level, as stated by reports. “It is a high figure. Today, we are around 40 euros (about $47), while the initial estimates were between 28 and 30 euros (roughly $33 to $35),” he said.
Despite emphasizing that coal would only be considered a last-resort option, he acknowledged the need for preparedness in case of a crisis, stating that "coal remains a residual solution, but in case of necessity, we must be ready.”
The minister also dismissed the possibility of resuming gas imports from Russia, stressing that his stance aligns with that of the Italian government and broader European Union policy. “My personal position coincides with that of the Italian government, which is perfectly aligned with the European Union,” he said, adding: “Any assessments will be made at the European level later on, but as of today, I rule out the return of Russian gas.”
Addressing ongoing instability in global energy markets, he expressed hope that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen and that negotiations between the United States and Iran would resume.
Reflecting on the uncertainty of the current situation, he concluded: “Here we are really facing surprises day by day, and it is difficult to predict what will happen in the coming days.”
While attending the “Holy Grail of Energy” gathering in Milan, he noted that current gas prices are still significantly below that level, as stated by reports. “It is a high figure. Today, we are around 40 euros (about $47), while the initial estimates were between 28 and 30 euros (roughly $33 to $35),” he said.
Despite emphasizing that coal would only be considered a last-resort option, he acknowledged the need for preparedness in case of a crisis, stating that "coal remains a residual solution, but in case of necessity, we must be ready.”
The minister also dismissed the possibility of resuming gas imports from Russia, stressing that his stance aligns with that of the Italian government and broader European Union policy. “My personal position coincides with that of the Italian government, which is perfectly aligned with the European Union,” he said, adding: “Any assessments will be made at the European level later on, but as of today, I rule out the return of Russian gas.”
Addressing ongoing instability in global energy markets, he expressed hope that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen and that negotiations between the United States and Iran would resume.
Reflecting on the uncertainty of the current situation, he concluded: “Here we are really facing surprises day by day, and it is difficult to predict what will happen in the coming days.”
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