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Scottish Leader Says Independence Camp Could Win Future Referendum
(MENAFN) Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, expressed confidence that the movement for independence is nearing success, indicating that a new referendum could potentially be held by 2028.
Speaking during the election campaign of the Scottish National Party (SNP) ahead of the upcoming Scottish Parliament vote, Swinney stated, “I think we are very close to winning Scottish independence. I just have to make it happen.”
The SNP, a center-left party advocating for independence, is seeking to win a parliamentary majority, arguing that such an outcome would reinforce demands for another public vote on Scotland’s constitutional future.
In the previous referendum held in 2014, 55% of voters chose to remain part of the United Kingdom, while 45% supported independence.
Swinney pointed out that the political landscape has shifted significantly since that vote, particularly after the UK’s exit from the European Union, suggesting that the electorate may now be “less susceptible to the arguments made by the no side.”
Highlighting his approach to persuading voters, he said, “I have persuaded many people to change the way they vote," he said. "I think that is how we will land it, by being persuasive.”
When questioned about the likelihood of victory in a future referendum, he gave a direct response: “Yes.”
He further explained that, if independence were approved, the transition to full statehood could take roughly a year and a half, potentially leading to independence by the end of 2030.
Swinney also made clear his political ambitions in such a scenario, stating that he would seek to remain at the helm and aim to become “the first prime minister of an independent Scotland.”
Speaking during the election campaign of the Scottish National Party (SNP) ahead of the upcoming Scottish Parliament vote, Swinney stated, “I think we are very close to winning Scottish independence. I just have to make it happen.”
The SNP, a center-left party advocating for independence, is seeking to win a parliamentary majority, arguing that such an outcome would reinforce demands for another public vote on Scotland’s constitutional future.
In the previous referendum held in 2014, 55% of voters chose to remain part of the United Kingdom, while 45% supported independence.
Swinney pointed out that the political landscape has shifted significantly since that vote, particularly after the UK’s exit from the European Union, suggesting that the electorate may now be “less susceptible to the arguments made by the no side.”
Highlighting his approach to persuading voters, he said, “I have persuaded many people to change the way they vote," he said. "I think that is how we will land it, by being persuasive.”
When questioned about the likelihood of victory in a future referendum, he gave a direct response: “Yes.”
He further explained that, if independence were approved, the transition to full statehood could take roughly a year and a half, potentially leading to independence by the end of 2030.
Swinney also made clear his political ambitions in such a scenario, stating that he would seek to remain at the helm and aim to become “the first prime minister of an independent Scotland.”
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