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Macron Meets Polish PM Amid Political Rift Over Presidential Talks
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in the city of Gdansk on Monday, while notably not holding talks with Polish President Karol Nawrocki—a development that underscores growing friction between Poland’s political leadership, as stated by reports.
According to information attributed to the presidential office, Nawrocki’s aides had attempted to arrange a meeting with Macron during his brief visit. However, presidential spokesperson Grzegorz Urbanek indicated that Tusk’s office advocated for hosting the visit in Gdansk instead of Warsaw, effectively ruling out any encounter with the president.
“Prime Minister Tusk was very keen on preventing a meeting between the two presidents. That is why he insisted the visit take place in Gdansk, not Warsaw,” Urbanek said.
Macron is expected to participate in the inaugural Polish-French intergovernmental summit, organized in Gdansk to coincide with the Day of Polish-French Friendship and to mark one year since the signing of the Nancy treaty by Tusk and Macron in May 2025, according to reports citing official sources.
That agreement laid the groundwork for enhanced cooperation between the two countries in areas such as defense, energy, and foreign affairs, including provisions for mutual security support in case of external threats.
Discussions during the summit are anticipated to center on proposals from France regarding a European nuclear deterrence framework, expanded military coordination, and the potential role of France in developing Poland’s second nuclear power facility.
According to information attributed to the presidential office, Nawrocki’s aides had attempted to arrange a meeting with Macron during his brief visit. However, presidential spokesperson Grzegorz Urbanek indicated that Tusk’s office advocated for hosting the visit in Gdansk instead of Warsaw, effectively ruling out any encounter with the president.
“Prime Minister Tusk was very keen on preventing a meeting between the two presidents. That is why he insisted the visit take place in Gdansk, not Warsaw,” Urbanek said.
Macron is expected to participate in the inaugural Polish-French intergovernmental summit, organized in Gdansk to coincide with the Day of Polish-French Friendship and to mark one year since the signing of the Nancy treaty by Tusk and Macron in May 2025, according to reports citing official sources.
That agreement laid the groundwork for enhanced cooperation between the two countries in areas such as defense, energy, and foreign affairs, including provisions for mutual security support in case of external threats.
Discussions during the summit are anticipated to center on proposals from France regarding a European nuclear deterrence framework, expanded military coordination, and the potential role of France in developing Poland’s second nuclear power facility.
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