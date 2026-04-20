Indian Passport, Visa Services In UAE: Alhind Wins Contract To Provide Consular Support

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has awarded a contract to Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd for outsourcing consular support services in the UAE, according to an official notice issued on April 20.

The contract covers services including passport, visa, OCI, police clearance certificates (PCC), surrender certificates (SC), Global Entry Program (GEP) verification and related attestation support at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

The decision follows a tender issued in November 2025. Financial bids of four shortlisted companies were opened on March 30, 2026.

“After examination of financial bids... the financial bid of M/s Alhind Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd is declared as the Lowest Financial Bid (L1)... and the contract is awarded,” the embassy said.

BLS International has been handling Indian consular outsourcing services in the UAE for several years.

The embassy has not yet announced implementation timelines.

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