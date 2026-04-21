403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire Breaks Out at Myanmar Port, Killing Two
(MENAFN) A devastating fire tore through a river port in Myanmar's northwestern Sagaing region Monday evening, claiming at least two lives, injuring 11 others, and reducing more than two dozen vessels and vehicles to ash, local media reported Tuesday.
The inferno ignited near a monastery in Homalin township, rapidly consuming the surrounding waterfront area, according to local outlet Mizzima. Eyewitnesses reported that at least 22 motorized boats and two vehicles were lost as the fire spread unchecked across the port.
Emergency crews mobilized swiftly, deploying multiple fire engines alongside local firefighting units in a bid to contain the blaze. Despite their efforts, residents confirmed the fire continued to burn well into Tuesday morning, underscoring the scale of destruction.
Early indications point to a fuel-loading operation as the likely ignition source. Large volumes of fuel stored aboard the docked vessels are believed to have dramatically amplified the intensity of the fire, triggering a series of explosions that accelerated its spread.
The Homalin township port incident is among the deadliest fire disasters to hit the Sagaing region in recent memory, raising urgent questions about safety protocols at inland river ports where fuel handling is routine. Authorities have yet to release an official cause or a final casualty count as the investigation remains ongoing.
The inferno ignited near a monastery in Homalin township, rapidly consuming the surrounding waterfront area, according to local outlet Mizzima. Eyewitnesses reported that at least 22 motorized boats and two vehicles were lost as the fire spread unchecked across the port.
Emergency crews mobilized swiftly, deploying multiple fire engines alongside local firefighting units in a bid to contain the blaze. Despite their efforts, residents confirmed the fire continued to burn well into Tuesday morning, underscoring the scale of destruction.
Early indications point to a fuel-loading operation as the likely ignition source. Large volumes of fuel stored aboard the docked vessels are believed to have dramatically amplified the intensity of the fire, triggering a series of explosions that accelerated its spread.
The Homalin township port incident is among the deadliest fire disasters to hit the Sagaing region in recent memory, raising urgent questions about safety protocols at inland river ports where fuel handling is routine. Authorities have yet to release an official cause or a final casualty count as the investigation remains ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment