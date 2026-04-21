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Trump Says Retrieval of Iran's Nuclear Material 'Difficult Process'
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday cast serious doubt over the swift recovery of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, warning that extracting the buried material would demand significant time and effort following last year's American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
"Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran," Trump said, invoking the name of the June 2025 military campaign he authorized targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The president has consistently asserted that those strikes effectively dismantled Tehran's nuclear program, frequently dismissing the remaining uranium as mere "dust."
"Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process," he added.
The comments land at a particularly sensitive diplomatic moment, arriving just ahead of anticipated high-level negotiations in Pakistan. Trump announced Sunday that American envoys would travel to Islamabad for talks — though Tehran has stopped short of formally confirming its attendance, simultaneously demanding that Washington lift its naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.
The upcoming round would build on a historically significant, if inconclusive, meeting held in Islamabad on April 11–12 — the first direct high-level engagement between the United States and Iran since the two nations severed diplomatic relations in 1979. Those talks, while unprecedented, failed to produce any concrete agreement, leaving core disputes unresolved and the path to diplomacy uncertain.
With the blockade still in force, Tehran's uranium buried beneath rubble, and formal participation in the next round unconfirmed, the prospects for a near-term breakthrough remain fraught.
"Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran," Trump said, invoking the name of the June 2025 military campaign he authorized targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The president has consistently asserted that those strikes effectively dismantled Tehran's nuclear program, frequently dismissing the remaining uranium as mere "dust."
"Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process," he added.
The comments land at a particularly sensitive diplomatic moment, arriving just ahead of anticipated high-level negotiations in Pakistan. Trump announced Sunday that American envoys would travel to Islamabad for talks — though Tehran has stopped short of formally confirming its attendance, simultaneously demanding that Washington lift its naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.
The upcoming round would build on a historically significant, if inconclusive, meeting held in Islamabad on April 11–12 — the first direct high-level engagement between the United States and Iran since the two nations severed diplomatic relations in 1979. Those talks, while unprecedented, failed to produce any concrete agreement, leaving core disputes unresolved and the path to diplomacy uncertain.
With the blockade still in force, Tehran's uranium buried beneath rubble, and formal participation in the next round unconfirmed, the prospects for a near-term breakthrough remain fraught.
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