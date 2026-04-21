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Iran Calls U.S. Seizure of Cargo Vessel 'Maritime Piracy'
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry escalated diplomatic tensions Tuesday, formally condemning the seizure of an Iranian commercial vessel by U.S. naval forces, branding the operation an act of piracy and a direct violation of an active ceasefire agreement.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the unlawful and violent action of the US 'terrorist army' in attacking the Iranian commercial vessel 'Touska,' which took place on Sunday," the ministry said in a statement.
Tehran characterized the incident as "a form of maritime piracy and a terrorist act," arguing it breached both international law and the terms of a bilateral ceasefire that took effect April 7 — a truce that had been in place for less than two weeks when the seizure occurred. Iranian authorities further demanded the immediate return of the vessel, its crew, and their families.
"Without doubt, the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its capacities to defend its national interests and security, and to safeguard the rights and dignity of Iranians," the ministry warned, placing the burden of any further deterioration squarely on Washington.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Sunday that American naval forces intercepted and seized the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel reportedly defied blockade directives. In a follow-up statement Monday, CENTCOM disclosed that U.S. forces had already ordered 27 commercial ships to reverse course or return to Iranian ports since the naval blockade was imposed on April 13.
The standoff marks one of the most direct flashpoints between the two nations since the blockade began, with both sides now publicly staking out hardened positions.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the unlawful and violent action of the US 'terrorist army' in attacking the Iranian commercial vessel 'Touska,' which took place on Sunday," the ministry said in a statement.
Tehran characterized the incident as "a form of maritime piracy and a terrorist act," arguing it breached both international law and the terms of a bilateral ceasefire that took effect April 7 — a truce that had been in place for less than two weeks when the seizure occurred. Iranian authorities further demanded the immediate return of the vessel, its crew, and their families.
"Without doubt, the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its capacities to defend its national interests and security, and to safeguard the rights and dignity of Iranians," the ministry warned, placing the burden of any further deterioration squarely on Washington.
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Sunday that American naval forces intercepted and seized the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel reportedly defied blockade directives. In a follow-up statement Monday, CENTCOM disclosed that U.S. forces had already ordered 27 commercial ships to reverse course or return to Iranian ports since the naval blockade was imposed on April 13.
The standoff marks one of the most direct flashpoints between the two nations since the blockade began, with both sides now publicly staking out hardened positions.
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