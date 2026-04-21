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EU Leaders Hail Radev’s Party Win in Bulgaria, Reaffirm Partnership Ties
(MENAFN) Leaders across Europe extended their congratulations on Monday to Rumen Radev following his party’s success in Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections, emphasizing their commitment to ongoing collaboration in areas such as security and economic development.
Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat, praised the outcome, stating, “Congratulations to Rumen Radev on his victory in the parliamentary elections,” and added that she anticipates working together “for the prosperity and security of Bulgaria and Europe.”
Similarly, Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council, acknowledged Radev’s “outright victory” and expressed his readiness to cooperate in advancing “a prosperous, autonomous and secure Europe.”
From the defense alliance, Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, revealed that he had already spoken with Radev after the vote and conveyed optimism about maintaining joint efforts to address shared security concerns.
In addition, Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, congratulated both Radev and his Progressive Bulgaria movement on what he called a “convincing victory,” expressing confidence in sustained cooperation on both bilateral matters and broader European priorities.
Radev’s Progressive Bulgaria coalition emerged victorious in Sunday’s election, marking Bulgaria’s eighth parliamentary vote since 2021.
A former Air Force commander, Radev previously served as Bulgaria’s president from 2017 until stepping down in 2026. He established the Progressive Bulgaria alliance earlier this year after resigning, entering the parliamentary race with the aim of assuming the role of prime minister.
Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat, praised the outcome, stating, “Congratulations to Rumen Radev on his victory in the parliamentary elections,” and added that she anticipates working together “for the prosperity and security of Bulgaria and Europe.”
Similarly, Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council, acknowledged Radev’s “outright victory” and expressed his readiness to cooperate in advancing “a prosperous, autonomous and secure Europe.”
From the defense alliance, Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, revealed that he had already spoken with Radev after the vote and conveyed optimism about maintaining joint efforts to address shared security concerns.
In addition, Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, congratulated both Radev and his Progressive Bulgaria movement on what he called a “convincing victory,” expressing confidence in sustained cooperation on both bilateral matters and broader European priorities.
Radev’s Progressive Bulgaria coalition emerged victorious in Sunday’s election, marking Bulgaria’s eighth parliamentary vote since 2021.
A former Air Force commander, Radev previously served as Bulgaria’s president from 2017 until stepping down in 2026. He established the Progressive Bulgaria alliance earlier this year after resigning, entering the parliamentary race with the aim of assuming the role of prime minister.
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