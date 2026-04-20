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Trump Threatens Iran Infrastructure Strikes If No Deal Reached
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Sunday that a US negotiating delegation is set to travel to Pakistan on Monday for a fresh round of Iran nuclear peace talks, while simultaneously escalating his warnings of devastating military strikes should diplomacy collapse.
In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Tehran of breaching an existing temporary ceasefire — due to expire Wednesday — pointing to reported Iranian attacks on international vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid a renewed blockade of the critical waterway.
"Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz – a total violation of our ceasefire agreement! That wasn't nice, was it?" he wrote, claiming French and British vessels were targeted. Before declaring that his "Representatives are going to Islamabad…for negotiations."
He issued a stark ultimatum to Iranian leadership, warning of "No more MR. Nice Guy," should Tehran reject what he characterized as a "fair and reasonable deal" — threatening that Washington would "knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran."
A correspondent reported that Trump named Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as the delegation's lead figures. Speaking separately to a news channel, Trump revealed that Vice President J.D. Vance would not participate over unspecified "security" concerns, though he left open the possibility he "might go" himself should an agreement appear within reach.
The diplomatic effort faces steep headwinds. The inaugural round of Pakistan-hosted negotiations ended without tangible progress, with Iran's nuclear program remaining the central and most contentious obstacle. Trump is pressing Tehran to fully dismantle its nuclear infrastructure and surrender its stockpile of enriched uranium — demands Iranian officials have dismissed outright as "non-starters." Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced that position Sunday, asserting that Trump had no justification to "deprive Iran of its nuclear rights."
Tehran has yet to formally confirm its participation in the upcoming round. Iranian state-affiliated outlet reported the country would refuse to return to the table unless Washington withdrew what it described as "excessive demands." Nevertheless, Pakistani security officials indicated to a news channel that negotiations are expected before Friday, citing the arrival of two US C-17 military aircraft near Islamabad, significantly heightened security presence, and the reported clearing of guests from major hotels in the area.
On the ground, Iranian officials continued to sharpen their rhetoric. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the US naval blockade of Iranian ports as "not only a violation" of the ceasefire agreement but also "unlawful and criminal" under the UN Charter, constituting a "war crime" and "collective punishment." Tehran simultaneously announced tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, issuing fresh warnings to mariners that the route remained closed. Iranian army chief Amir Hatami vowed to defend the country's "independence, territorial integrity, and security… until the last breath" in the event Washington resumed its military campaign.
In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Tehran of breaching an existing temporary ceasefire — due to expire Wednesday — pointing to reported Iranian attacks on international vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid a renewed blockade of the critical waterway.
"Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz – a total violation of our ceasefire agreement! That wasn't nice, was it?" he wrote, claiming French and British vessels were targeted. Before declaring that his "Representatives are going to Islamabad…for negotiations."
He issued a stark ultimatum to Iranian leadership, warning of "No more MR. Nice Guy," should Tehran reject what he characterized as a "fair and reasonable deal" — threatening that Washington would "knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran."
A correspondent reported that Trump named Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as the delegation's lead figures. Speaking separately to a news channel, Trump revealed that Vice President J.D. Vance would not participate over unspecified "security" concerns, though he left open the possibility he "might go" himself should an agreement appear within reach.
The diplomatic effort faces steep headwinds. The inaugural round of Pakistan-hosted negotiations ended without tangible progress, with Iran's nuclear program remaining the central and most contentious obstacle. Trump is pressing Tehran to fully dismantle its nuclear infrastructure and surrender its stockpile of enriched uranium — demands Iranian officials have dismissed outright as "non-starters." Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced that position Sunday, asserting that Trump had no justification to "deprive Iran of its nuclear rights."
Tehran has yet to formally confirm its participation in the upcoming round. Iranian state-affiliated outlet reported the country would refuse to return to the table unless Washington withdrew what it described as "excessive demands." Nevertheless, Pakistani security officials indicated to a news channel that negotiations are expected before Friday, citing the arrival of two US C-17 military aircraft near Islamabad, significantly heightened security presence, and the reported clearing of guests from major hotels in the area.
On the ground, Iranian officials continued to sharpen their rhetoric. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the US naval blockade of Iranian ports as "not only a violation" of the ceasefire agreement but also "unlawful and criminal" under the UN Charter, constituting a "war crime" and "collective punishment." Tehran simultaneously announced tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, issuing fresh warnings to mariners that the route remained closed. Iranian army chief Amir Hatami vowed to defend the country's "independence, territorial integrity, and security… until the last breath" in the event Washington resumed its military campaign.
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