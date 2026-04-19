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UNIFIL Investigates Armed Attack on Position in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has opened an investigation after one of its positions in southern Lebanon came under fire, an incident that left a peacekeeper dead and three others wounded.
According to a statement, the patrol was conducting operations in the village of Ghanduriyah when it was attacked. “This morning, a UNIFIL patrol clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghanduriyah to re-establish links with isolated UNIFIL positions came under small-arms fire from non-state actors,” the statement said.
It added that “tragically, one peacekeeper succumbed to his injuries and three others were injured, two of them seriously,” with all wounded personnel transferred to medical facilities for treatment.
UNIFIL said early assessments indicate the gunfire likely originated from “non-state actors (allegedly Hizbullah),” while strongly condemning what it described as a “deliberate attack” on personnel carrying out mandated duties.
The mission emphasized the importance of explosive ordnance disposal work in the area, particularly following recent hostilities, and reiterated that all parties are obligated under international law to protect UN personnel.
It also warned that “deliberate attacks” on peacekeepers constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and could potentially amount to war crimes.
According to a statement, the patrol was conducting operations in the village of Ghanduriyah when it was attacked. “This morning, a UNIFIL patrol clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghanduriyah to re-establish links with isolated UNIFIL positions came under small-arms fire from non-state actors,” the statement said.
It added that “tragically, one peacekeeper succumbed to his injuries and three others were injured, two of them seriously,” with all wounded personnel transferred to medical facilities for treatment.
UNIFIL said early assessments indicate the gunfire likely originated from “non-state actors (allegedly Hizbullah),” while strongly condemning what it described as a “deliberate attack” on personnel carrying out mandated duties.
The mission emphasized the importance of explosive ordnance disposal work in the area, particularly following recent hostilities, and reiterated that all parties are obligated under international law to protect UN personnel.
It also warned that “deliberate attacks” on peacekeepers constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and could potentially amount to war crimes.
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