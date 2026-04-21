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Trump Accuses Iran of Repeatedly Breaching Ceasefire
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump accused Iran of repeatedly breaching the fragile ceasefire brokered two weeks ago, casting a dark shadow over a second round of diplomatic talks expected to take place in Pakistan later this week.
"Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!" Trump wrote Tuesday on his social media platform Truth Social.
The war traces back to Feb. 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv launched coordinated military strikes against Tehran. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israel and other countries across the region where US military assets are stationed.
Islamabad hosted the first round of negotiations on April 11–12, days after Pakistan successfully brokered the 14-day ceasefire on April 8 — a truce now set to lapse on Wednesday. Trump had previously warned that an extension was "highly unlikely" absent a concrete agreement with Tehran.
Preparations for the second round of talks are already underway in Islamabad, though Iran's attendance remains far from confirmed. Washington's delegation will once again be led by Vice President JD Vance, according to the White House.
With the clock running down and Tehran's seat at the table still vacant, the window for averting a return to full-scale hostilities is narrowing rapidly.
"Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!" Trump wrote Tuesday on his social media platform Truth Social.
The war traces back to Feb. 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv launched coordinated military strikes against Tehran. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israel and other countries across the region where US military assets are stationed.
Islamabad hosted the first round of negotiations on April 11–12, days after Pakistan successfully brokered the 14-day ceasefire on April 8 — a truce now set to lapse on Wednesday. Trump had previously warned that an extension was "highly unlikely" absent a concrete agreement with Tehran.
Preparations for the second round of talks are already underway in Islamabad, though Iran's attendance remains far from confirmed. Washington's delegation will once again be led by Vice President JD Vance, according to the White House.
With the clock running down and Tehran's seat at the table still vacant, the window for averting a return to full-scale hostilities is narrowing rapidly.
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