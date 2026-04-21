HMC Wins First Place Across Healthcare Sector At 12Th National Cyber Drill Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has been awarded the Golden Award by Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) at the 12th National Cyber Drill Ceremony (2025), recognising HMC's outstanding performance across the entire healthcare sector.

The National Cyber Drill, conducted annually by the NCSA, is one of the most significant national cyber resilience initiatives in the Arab region.

This year's exercise was held under the theme 'Cross Border Attacks' with the participation of 21 countries. The drill brought together 198 participating organisations, engaging more than 1,800 participants across 13 national sectors.

The drill consisted of both technical and management simulation tracks, designed to replicate highly complex, real world cross border cyberattack scenarios. Participants were required to respond to real time scenario injects under strict time constraints, closely mirroring operational pressures faced during actual cyber incidents.

The technical track assessed organisations' capabilities to identify, contain, remediate and recover from cyber threats, while the management track evaluated knowledge and application of national cyber security policies, frameworks and governance guidelines.

HMC has a strong culture of security awareness across its workforce, with comprehensive programmes in place to ensure that all employees and contractors understand their role in protecting information and systems.

Through regular training, simulated exercises and continuous awareness campaigns, HMC promotes vigilance, accountability and best practice in cyber security at every leve, strengthening resilience and ensuring that high standards are consistently upheld across the organisation.

During the award ceremony held on April 15, 2026, at NCSA's headquarters, Dr. Amal Gomaa Abdulla, Chief Information Officer at HMC accepted the award on behalf of Hamad Medical Corporation. The award was formally presented by NCSA President Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Farahid Al-Malki.

This achievement underscores HMC's ongoing dedication to protecting critical healthcare systems, safeguarding patient data and aligning with Qatar's national cyber security strategy.