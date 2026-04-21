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Strong Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia
(MENAFN) A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday afternoon, causing tremors across parts of East Nusa Tenggara province, according to official statements.
Data from the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency indicated that the epicenter was located offshore, roughly 67 kilometers northwest of North Central Timor, at a depth of 31 kilometers, as stated by reports.
Authorities emphasized that the seismic event does not carry any risk of triggering a tsunami.
Shaking was experienced in multiple areas throughout the province, with the most intense impact recorded in Atambua, where it reached levels III–IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale.
Residents in Maumere reported moderate tremors, while lighter shaking was felt in Kupang, Kefamenanu, Larantuka, Ende, and surrounding locations.
No immediate information has emerged indicating significant damage or loss of life.
Data from the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency indicated that the epicenter was located offshore, roughly 67 kilometers northwest of North Central Timor, at a depth of 31 kilometers, as stated by reports.
Authorities emphasized that the seismic event does not carry any risk of triggering a tsunami.
Shaking was experienced in multiple areas throughout the province, with the most intense impact recorded in Atambua, where it reached levels III–IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale.
Residents in Maumere reported moderate tremors, while lighter shaking was felt in Kupang, Kefamenanu, Larantuka, Ende, and surrounding locations.
No immediate information has emerged indicating significant damage or loss of life.
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