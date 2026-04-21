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Japan’s PM Calls on US, Iran to Pursue End to Their Conflict
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called on both Washington and Tehran Tuesday to pursue a negotiated settlement to their conflict, stressing the urgency of cooling hostilities across the Middle East before the situation deteriorates further.
Takaichi delivered the appeal during a 20-minute phone conversation with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in which the two leaders reviewed mounting regional tensions and the shared imperative of preserving stability, according to a statement issued by Japan's Foreign Ministry.
At the heart of Takaichi's message were two concrete priorities: holding the existing ceasefire in place and securing the unimpeded flow of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy supplies in which Japan holds a significant economic stake.
The Japanese leader also extended gratitude to Doha for its role in protecting Japanese nationals caught in the regional crisis, and offered condolences over recent casualties sustained within Qatar itself.
Sheikh Tamim reaffirmed Qatar's longstanding commitment to resolving regional disputes through diplomatic channels and pledged his country's readiness to work alongside Japan and other international partners toward stabilizing the deteriorating situation.
The two leaders closed their discussion by agreeing to deepen bilateral relations — with an emphasis on energy cooperation — and to maintain tight coordination as international efforts to contain the crisis continue.
Takaichi delivered the appeal during a 20-minute phone conversation with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in which the two leaders reviewed mounting regional tensions and the shared imperative of preserving stability, according to a statement issued by Japan's Foreign Ministry.
At the heart of Takaichi's message were two concrete priorities: holding the existing ceasefire in place and securing the unimpeded flow of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy supplies in which Japan holds a significant economic stake.
The Japanese leader also extended gratitude to Doha for its role in protecting Japanese nationals caught in the regional crisis, and offered condolences over recent casualties sustained within Qatar itself.
Sheikh Tamim reaffirmed Qatar's longstanding commitment to resolving regional disputes through diplomatic channels and pledged his country's readiness to work alongside Japan and other international partners toward stabilizing the deteriorating situation.
The two leaders closed their discussion by agreeing to deepen bilateral relations — with an emphasis on energy cooperation — and to maintain tight coordination as international efforts to contain the crisis continue.
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