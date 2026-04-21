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Oil Well Fire Breaks Out in Texas, Workers Evacuate Safely
(MENAFN) A fire erupted Tuesday at an oil well facility near the town of Etoile in Texas, triggering a rapid emergency response. Officials confirmed that all workers present at the site were safely evacuated and accounted for.
According to reports from local authorities, law enforcement officers and multiple emergency crews were sent to the location in the 15000 block of FM 226, just north of Etoile, after the incident was reported.
“Early reports indicate that all workers at the site are accounted for and have been evacuated. First responders are still arriving on the scene to evaluate the totality of the situation,” the office said in a statement.
As a precaution, evacuations were also carried out for residents living along County Road 561.
Authorities indicated that any further steps would depend on how the situation unfolds.
According to reports from local authorities, law enforcement officers and multiple emergency crews were sent to the location in the 15000 block of FM 226, just north of Etoile, after the incident was reported.
“Early reports indicate that all workers at the site are accounted for and have been evacuated. First responders are still arriving on the scene to evaluate the totality of the situation,” the office said in a statement.
As a precaution, evacuations were also carried out for residents living along County Road 561.
Authorities indicated that any further steps would depend on how the situation unfolds.
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