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John Ternus to Be Apple’s Next Chief Executive Officer
(MENAFN) Apple announced Monday that John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as the company's chief executive officer effective September 1, ending a 14-year era under one of the most closely watched executives in corporate history. Cook will simultaneously transition into the role of executive chairman of Apple's board of directors.
The Cupertino tech giant confirmed that Cook will retain his CEO title through the summer months, working in close coordination with Ternus to facilitate an orderly handover. Apple's board voted unanimously to approve the transition, which the company said is the culmination of a deliberate, long-term succession planning process.
Ternus, who currently serves as Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, brings a quarter-century of institutional knowledge to the role. Alongside assuming the chief executive position, he will join Apple's board of directors, also effective September 1.
The leadership change represents the most significant executive transition at Apple since 2011, when Cook stepped into the top role following the departure of co-founder Steve Jobs.
In a concurrent organizational move, Apple announced that Arthur Levinson — who has held the position of non-executive chairman for the past 15 years — will shift to the role of lead independent director, also on September 1.
In a separate announcement issued the same day, Apple named Johny Srouji as chief hardware officer with immediate effect. Srouji will absorb oversight of the hardware organization previously managed by Ternus, ensuring continuity across the division as its longtime leader steps up to the company's highest office.
The Cupertino tech giant confirmed that Cook will retain his CEO title through the summer months, working in close coordination with Ternus to facilitate an orderly handover. Apple's board voted unanimously to approve the transition, which the company said is the culmination of a deliberate, long-term succession planning process.
Ternus, who currently serves as Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, brings a quarter-century of institutional knowledge to the role. Alongside assuming the chief executive position, he will join Apple's board of directors, also effective September 1.
The leadership change represents the most significant executive transition at Apple since 2011, when Cook stepped into the top role following the departure of co-founder Steve Jobs.
In a concurrent organizational move, Apple announced that Arthur Levinson — who has held the position of non-executive chairman for the past 15 years — will shift to the role of lead independent director, also on September 1.
In a separate announcement issued the same day, Apple named Johny Srouji as chief hardware officer with immediate effect. Srouji will absorb oversight of the hardware organization previously managed by Ternus, ensuring continuity across the division as its longtime leader steps up to the company's highest office.
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