Qatar Attends Meeting Of Global Coalition For Implementation Of Two-State Solution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The State of Qatar has participated in the ninth meeting of the Global Coalition for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held in Brussels, Belgium.

The meeting was attended by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

H E Kaja Kallas and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Belgium H E Maxime Prevost.

Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Mission of the State of Qatar to the European Union, Sarah bint Ahmed Al Mohannadi represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Al Mohannadi voiced Qatar's sincere gratitude to the European Union for organizing the meeting of the Global Coalition for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, and to Belgium for hosting the meeting. She commended the ongoing efforts to keep the Palestinian issue atop the international agenda.

She underlined the critical importance of continuing to hold regular meetings of this alliance, which contributes to strengthening international coordination and moving from political affirmations to practical steps leading to the implementation of the two-state solution based on international law. This solution guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the right of return for Palestinian refugees in accordance with UN Resolution 194.

Al Mohannadi noted Qatar's involvement from the outset in mediation efforts related to the Gaza Strip and its active participation in various international frameworks, including the 20-point plan proposed in this context. Qatar was also a signatory to the Sharm El-Sheikh Agreement and contributed to its full implementation.

She also expressed Qatar's welcome of the Peace Council and its executive and technical committees, and its allocation of $1bn to support its efforts and endeavours aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive final solution.

She pointed to Qatar's support for UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and US President Donald Trump's peace plan, emphasising that the swift and faithful implementation of the resolution and plan is a collective responsibility borne by all UN member states. She expressed Qatar's deep concern regarding Israel's continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, its refusal to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, and its obstruction of humanitarian aid and relief efforts, which hinders the implementation of the second phase and undermines the prospects for peace.

Regarding the humanitarian situation, Al Mohannadi stressed the necessity of the full opening of Rafah crossing to ensure the smooth flow of humanitarian aid and the movement of civilians. She categorically rejected the use of crossings as a pressure tactic or bargaining chip, warning of the serious humanitarian consequences of obstructing the evacuation of critical medical cases.