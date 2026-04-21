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US Veterans Protest Iran War at Capitol Hill, Got Arrested
(MENAFN) Dozens of US military veterans were taken into custody on Monday after staging a protest on Capitol Hill opposing the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran. The group included individuals with visible disabilities and family members, bringing the total number of participants to around 60.
Gathered inside the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, many of the demonstrators wore military uniforms and displayed banners carrying messages such as “End the War on Iran” and “We Can't Afford Another War,” while standing in a disciplined formation.
As part of their demonstration, participants conducted a flag-folding ceremony to honor American troops who have died in the conflict and those who could lose their lives if fighting resumes. Some also held red tulips as a tribute to Iranians killed during the war launched on Feb. 28 by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"This war is already deeply unpopular, and it is already a crisis for the Trump administration," Mike Prysner, executive director of the Center on Conscience and War (CCW), said in a statement before he was arrested.
"More than 100 service members have already started to file as COs. But if even more stand up, and some speak out, we have a real chance of deepening this crisis for Trump in a way that forces them to pull back from this war," he added.
Prysner was referring to conscientious objectors—members of the military who decline participation in a conflict on moral grounds.
According to statements from the organization, approximately five dozen individuals were detained by US Capitol Police for engaging in civil disobedience during the protest.
Gathered inside the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, many of the demonstrators wore military uniforms and displayed banners carrying messages such as “End the War on Iran” and “We Can't Afford Another War,” while standing in a disciplined formation.
As part of their demonstration, participants conducted a flag-folding ceremony to honor American troops who have died in the conflict and those who could lose their lives if fighting resumes. Some also held red tulips as a tribute to Iranians killed during the war launched on Feb. 28 by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"This war is already deeply unpopular, and it is already a crisis for the Trump administration," Mike Prysner, executive director of the Center on Conscience and War (CCW), said in a statement before he was arrested.
"More than 100 service members have already started to file as COs. But if even more stand up, and some speak out, we have a real chance of deepening this crisis for Trump in a way that forces them to pull back from this war," he added.
Prysner was referring to conscientious objectors—members of the military who decline participation in a conflict on moral grounds.
According to statements from the organization, approximately five dozen individuals were detained by US Capitol Police for engaging in civil disobedience during the protest.
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