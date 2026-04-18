Meghalaya CM Lays Foundation Stone For Multi-Facility Building In Tura​

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, April 18 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a multi-facility building at Dakopgre in West Garo Hills, describing the project as a“long-cherished aspiration” of the local community and reaffirming the government's focus on inclusive development. ​

Addressing a gathering of community members, officials, and local leaders, Sangma said the project symbolises the transformation underway in the state over the past eight years. ​

“Together with my colleagues and officers, we have worked as a team to bring visible and meaningful changes. It is encouraging to see the pace of development in Tura,” he said. ​

The Chief Minister emphasised that the proposed facility should serve as a vibrant community hub for youth and women. ​

He suggested that the building accommodate skill development programmes, indoor games, music and activity spaces, coaching centres, and study facilities.​

Stressing the need for women's empowerment, he also called for training initiatives in tailoring, handicrafts, and food processing. Highlighting key infrastructure initiatives, Sangma pointed to projects such as the P. A. Sangma Integrated Sports Complex, the Additional Secretariat, and an upcoming five-star hotel, which he said would significantly boost tourism and economic activity in the region. ​

He also announced plans to beautify P. A. Sangma Road, including street lighting, CCTV installations, landscaping, and green spaces. On connectivity, the Chief Minister referred to the ongoing development of Baljek Airport and said that once completed, it would further accelerate growth in Tura and the surrounding areas. ​

He noted that the town is set to host six disciplines of the 2027 National Games, with the closing ceremony also scheduled there, calling it a milestone event for Meghalaya. ​

Sangma informed that ₹52 lakh has been sanctioned for the project, jointly funded by the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund and the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority. He urged stakeholders to maintain quality standards during construction. ​

Calling for active public participation, he stressed the importance of collaboration between citizens and the government to ensure sustainable development and the successful hosting of major events. ​

The event was attended by local leaders, community members, and dignitaries, along with cultural performances and community presentations marking the occasion.

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