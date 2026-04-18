Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 4.17.26

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)–Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Russell Fong, of Sacramento, has been appointed Undersecretary of the Government Operations Agency. Fong was Chief Deputy Director at the Governor's Office of Planning and Research from 2023 to 2024. He served in various roles at the California State Controller's Office from 2020 to 2023, including Chief Administrative Officer, Chief of Staff, and Chief Operations Officer. Fong was the Deputy Director of Administration and Management at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2019 to 2020. He was the Chief Financial Officer for the California High-Speed Rail Authority from 2013 to 2019. Fong held several positions at the California Public Employees Retirement System from 2005 to 2013, including Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Executive Officer of Operations, Assistant Executive Officer of Administration and Division Chief of Fiscal Services Division. He held multiple roles at the California Department of Technology from 2000 to 2005, including Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Director of Administration. Fong was Vice President at the California Bank and Trust from 1998 to 2000. Fong earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $224,940. Fong is a Democrat.

Alicia de la Garza, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. de la Garza has been Policy Advisor at the California Department of Water Resources since 2025. She was Senior Public Information Officer at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services from 2024 to 2025 where she was Public Information Officer from 2021 to 2024. de la Garza was a Social Media Specialist at Cache Creek Casino Resort from 2014 to 2020. She was a Producer at CBS Television from 2010 to 2014. de la Garza earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Communications from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $147,528. de la Garza is a Democrat.

Meagan Tokunaga Block, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of Program Development and Strategic Initiatives at the California Housing Finance Agency. Tokunaga Block has been Assistant Program Budget Manager at the California Department of Finance since 2025. She held multiple positions at the California Housing Partnership Corporation from 2021 to 2024, including Senior Financial Consultant, Financial Consultant, and Housing Finance Analyst. Tokunaga Block was a Special Assistant to the Controller at the California State Controller's Office from 2019 to 2021. She held multiple positions at the California Department of Finance from 2015 to 2019, including Staff Finance Budget Analyst, Finance Budget Analyst, and Executive Fellow. Tokunaga Block earned a Master of Business Administration degree from University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Art degree in Public Policy Analysis and Politics from Pomona College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,664. Tokunaga Block is a Democrat.

Cacilie“Cess” Williams, of Fair Oaks, has been appointed Special Assistant to the Secretary at the California Environmental Protection Agency. Williams held two roles at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2023 to 2025, including Paroles and Clemency Analyst from 2024 to 2025 and Special Assistant to the Appointments Secretary from 2023 to 2024. They were an Operations Manager at 101 Mortgage & Realty from 2020 to 2023. Williams was a Labor Organizer at National Union of Health Care Workers from 2021 to 2022. They were a Loan Officer Assistant at American Pacific Mortgage from 2017 to 2020. Williams was a Deputy Probation Officer II at El Dorado County Probation Department from 2013 to 2017. They earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $115,608. Williams is a Democrat.

Brian Conley, of Laguna Woods, has been reappointed to the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority, where he has served since 2018. Conley has been President and Chief Executive Officer at Community College Connections since 2012. He was a Professor at Golden West College from 1975 to 2012. Conley earned a Master of Arts degree in Higher Education and Humanities from California State University, Fresno and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Conley is a Democrat.

Sandra Magaňa Cuellar, of Corona, has been reappointed to the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority, where she has served since 2018. Cuellar has been Director of Government Affairs at Charter Communication since 2000. She was a Project Director at Hispanas Organized for Political Equality from 1997 to 2000. Cuellar was a Project Coordinator at the Contreras-Sweet Company in 1997. She was an Intern at Consensus Planning Group from 1996 to 1997. Cuellar was an Assistant Account Executive at Oralia Michel Public Relations from 1995 to 1996 and an Assistant Tour Publicist at Levine-Schneider Public Relations from 1994 to 1995. Cuellar is a member of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Inland Empire Economic Partnership. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Communication Management from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cuellar is a Democrat.

M. Jeff Ohlfs, of Twentynine Palms, has been reappointed to the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority, where he has served since 2018. Ohlfs has been a Supervisor (reservist) for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Operations Division Response Directorate since 2017. He held several positions at Joshua Tree National Park from 1990 to 2016, including Chief Park Ranger, District Park Ranger and Park Ranger. Ohlfs was a Park Ranger at Hot Springs National Park from 1987 to 1990 and at C&O Canal National Historical Park from 1985 to 1987. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources from, California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ohlfs is a Republican.

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