Police In J&K's Srinagar Conducts Drive Against Misuse Of Pharmaceutical Drugs

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 18 (IANS) The Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district said on Saturday that it has conducted a drive against the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs.

A police statement said that continuing its firm commitment towards building a drug-free society under the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan', Srinagar Police carried out a comprehensive inspection drive targeting chemist shops and druggist establishments located in the vicinity of hospitals across the district.

During the drive, police teams conducted detailed inspections of stock registers, sale and purchase records, valid licenses, and other mandatory documentation at various establishments.

The primary objective of the exercise was to identify irregularities and curb the illegal sale or misuse of pharmaceutical drugs, particularly controlled and prescription medicines that may contribute to substance abuse among the youth.

Officials reiterated that any violation involving the illegal possession, sale, or distribution of controlled substances will invite strict legal action under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

The Srinagar Police also emphasised that such inspection drives will continue on a regular basis as part of sustained efforts under the initiative to ensure accountability, promote lawful practices, and safeguard public health and safety.

Shopkeepers were advised to maintain proper records, strictly adhere to prescribed norms, and extend full cooperation with inspection teams.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers and drug peddlers.

It is believed that funds generated by drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are used to sustain terrorism in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while launching the 100-day long 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan' said last week that as punitive action against drug smugglers and peddlers, the Union Territory government has decided to cancel their passports, Aadhaar cards, driving licences, in addition to attachment of properties created through these unlawful activities.

Police in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been carrying out daily anti-drug operations.

While pushing the drug smugglers, the thirst of the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan is to treat the victims of drugs through compassion aimed at their rehabilitation in the society.