Trump Says Of Iran Ceasefire: 'Maybe I Won't Extend It'
According to NBC News, Trump made the comments to reporters on Friday night while returning to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona.
“I may not extend it,” he said.
He also stated that the naval blockade of Iranian ports“is going to remain.”
“Maybe I won't extend it. So, you have a blockade, and unfortunately we'll have to start dropping bombs again,” he added.
Meanwhile, Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said Trump's remarks about continuing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amounted to a breach of the ceasefire.
He added that Iran would take reciprocal measures in that case.
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