Trump Says Of Iran Ceasefire: 'Maybe I Won't Extend It'

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump says he may not extend the ceasefire with Iran if no peace agreement is reached, adding that the naval blockade of the country's ports will remain in place. Tehran has described his remarks as a violation of the ceasefire.

According to NBC News, Trump made the comments to reporters on Friday night while returning to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona.

“I may not extend it,” he said.

He also stated that the naval blockade of Iranian ports“is going to remain.”

“Maybe I won't extend it. So, you have a blockade, and unfortunately we'll have to start dropping bombs again,” he added.

Meanwhile, Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said Trump's remarks about continuing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amounted to a breach of the ceasefire.

He added that Iran would take reciprocal measures in that case.

sa