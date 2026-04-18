Nitish Kumar Meets Samrat Choudhary At His Residence In Patna, Their First Formal Meeting After New Govt Formation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 18 (IANS) A significant political development has emerged in Patna as former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met the incumbent Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday, for the first time since the formation of the new government in the state.

According to sources, Nitish Kumar arrived early in the morning at the Chief Minister's residence at 5 Deshratna Marg, Patna, where the meeting lasted for approximately 20 minutes.

Visuals from the meeting showed Samrat Choudhary greeting the former CM warmly, while Nitish Kumar was seen placing a reassuring hand on his shoulder.

This interaction is being viewed as more than a routine courtesy call, with discussions reportedly covering the current political situation and governance-related matters.

It also served as a morale booster for the new Chief Minister.

Notably, Samrat Choudhary is currently residing at 5 Deshratna Marg and is expected to soon shift to the official CM residence at 1 Aney Marg.

This marks the first direct interaction between the two leaders after the new government in Bihar was formed.

Political observers see the meeting as a signal of continuity, coordination, and guidance in the new administration, especially given Nitish Kumar's long tenure and influence.

The meeting comes amid heightened security concerns. Shortly after assuming office, CM Samrat Choudhary received a death threat, causing alarm within the administration.

Police have since arrested the accused, identified as Shekhar Yadav from Banka district, who was apprehended in Ahmedabad.

In response, security has been significantly tightened at the Chief Minister's ancestral residence in Lakhanpur village, Munger.

The premises have effectively been turned into a high-security zone, with strict access control in place.

A team comprising one officer and five Constables has been deployed, and personnel are working in rotational shifts for 24x7 security. Entry is allowed only to family members and close relatives, while media and outsiders are not permitted inside the premises.

According to Tarapur DSP Sanket Kumar, these arrangements are purely precautionary, and further action will depend on directives from higher authorities.