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Erdogan Says Unlawful Attacks on Iran Are Raising Regional Security Risks
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday that unlawful strikes targeting Iran have heightened security concerns across the region, according to reports.
Speaking during a meeting held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Erdogan affirmed that Türkiye will maintain and step up its efforts to safeguard the ceasefire and work toward achieving lasting stability.
He further noted that the ongoing tensions have highlighted the urgent need for a newly structured and firmly established regional security framework, adding that Türkiye plans to continue engaging with regional nations in broad discussions on the matter.
The leaders also explored potential coordinated actions aimed at securing long-term and sustainable peace throughout the region.
Speaking during a meeting held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Erdogan affirmed that Türkiye will maintain and step up its efforts to safeguard the ceasefire and work toward achieving lasting stability.
He further noted that the ongoing tensions have highlighted the urgent need for a newly structured and firmly established regional security framework, adding that Türkiye plans to continue engaging with regional nations in broad discussions on the matter.
The leaders also explored potential coordinated actions aimed at securing long-term and sustainable peace throughout the region.
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