'Politicians Watch Most Porn On Google': MP Pappu Yadav's Explosive Speech In Parliament (WATCH)

A heated debate in Parliament took a dramatic turn after Pappu Yadav launched a scathing attack on the political class during discussions on the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bill 2026. The Purnia MP alleged that politicians rank among the highest in cases of sexual exploitation and even in consumption of explicit online content. His remarks triggered loud protests inside the House, with members raising slogans and objecting strongly.

'Leaders Lead in Exploitation': Pappu Yadav Claims

In his address, Pappu Yadav questioned the moral standing of lawmakers, claiming that as many as 755 MPs face allegations of sexual exploitation, with charge sheets reportedly filed against 155 of them.

He went further, stating that leaders top the list in cases of sexual misconduct, followed by religious figures and officials. In a sharp remark, he said,“We are all exposed-no one is above scrutiny.”

He also alleged that politicians are among the biggest consumers of pornographic content online, a statement that drew immediate backlash and chants of“shame” from several members.

'सबसे ज्यादा पोर्न देखने की आदत नेताओं को है', संसद में ये क्या बोल गए पप्पू यादव#PappuYadav twitter/PVJC8dCHia

- Punjab Kesari Haryana (@HaryanaKesari) April 17, 2026

पप्पू यादव ने दावा किया कि नेताओं को सबसे अधिक पोर्न देखने की आदत है और देश में यौन शोषण के मामलों में भी नेता सबसे आगे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि 755 सांसदों पर यौन शोषण के आरोप हैं, जिनमें से 155 के खिलाफ चार्जशीट भी दाखिल की जा चुकी है।#PappuYadav #PoliticalStatement #BreakingNews twitter/dgAJeSkZax

- FirstBiharJharkhand (@firstbiharnews) April 17, 2026

Opposition to Women's Reservation Bill

Yadav also voiced strong opposition to the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a move that sidelines backward classes and minorities. He argued that without sub-quotas, the legislation could deepen inequalities rather than address them.

He demanded separate reservation quotas within the bill for OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities, stressing the need for inclusive representation.

Selective Empowerment

Yadav accused certain ideological groups of historically neglecting women's empowerment. Referencing figures like Savitribai Phule, he questioned the sincerity of those now advocating for reservation without addressing deeper structural inequalities.

He also highlighted concerns about women's exploitation across industries such as cinema, media, and fashion, claiming that up to 80% of women in these sectors face some form of exploitation.

House Erupts, Debate Intensifies

Yadav's remarks have intensified the ongoing debate around the Women's Reservation Bill, shifting focus from legislative provisions to questions of accountability, representation, and systemic inequality. While critics slammed his comments as sweeping and unverified, others said they reflect uncomfortable issues that merit discussion.