QILEE Completes Emergency Modular Water Treatment Project In Terengganu, Restoring Urban Water Supply

MENAFN - GetNews) An emergency municipal water supply project in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia, has been completed ahead of schedule, providing a timely response to a critical shortage caused by prolonged delays in the construction of a permanent water treatment facility. The initiative was undertaken during a period of heightened demand linked to a major local festival, when the city faced significant pressure on its existing water resources.

The project, titled the Modular Water Treatment Plant Project for Emergency Municipal Water Supply in Terengganu, was commissioned by the municipal water authority of Kuala Terengganu. With the original plant delayed for more than two years, authorities required an immediate and reliable solution capable of meeting both daily consumption needs and peak seasonal demand.

The project was structured in two phases with strict delivery timelines. The first phase required the deployment of a system capable of producing 2.5 million litres of water per day within one month. The second phase aimed to double the total capacity to 5.0 million litres per day within two months. These targets required overlapping processes in design, manufacturing, and installation to ensure rapid implementation.







QILEE delivered a modular water treatment system designed to address these constraints. The approach involved integrating core water treatment processes into prefabricated units that could be assembled quickly on site. This modular configuration reduced the time typically required for large-scale infrastructure projects and enabled multiple teams to work in parallel across different components of the system.

Project data indicates that we achieved the initial 2.5 MLD capacity within four weeks, meeting drinking water standards. The full system reached 5.01 MLD in six weeks, slightly exceeding the original target. The deployment included not only the treatment units but also supporting infrastructure such as a subsea water intake system and power grid connection.

Cost efficiency was also a notable outcome. The total capital expenditure for the 5.0 MLD system was approximately MYR 5 million, which is lower than conventional river water treatment projects of a similar scale. The compact design and reduced energy requirements are expected to contribute to lower operating costs over time.

The client reported satisfaction with both the speed and performance of the system. Feedback highlighted the reduced need for complex commissioning and the ability to produce treated water immediately after installation. The project helped stabilize the city's water supply during a critical period and demonstrated the practicality of modular solutions in emergency scenarios.

Industry observers note that such deployments may offer a viable option for regions facing infrastructure delays or sudden increases in water demand. The project also points to broader opportunities for modular systems in municipal water management, particularly where time and cost constraints are significant factors.

For more information about QILEE's modular water treatment solutions and project capabilities, visit the company's official website or connect through its professional channels to explore potential applications.

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About Company:

QILEE develops modular water treatment solutions designed for rapid deployment in municipal and emergency water supply scenarios. The company provides end-to-end project delivery, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and operational support for water infrastructure systems.

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