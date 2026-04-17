Mustang Energy Corp. Announce Results From Sampling Program At Surprise Creek Project, Saskatchewan
|Sample ID
|Area
| UTM
(E)
| UTM
(N)
|Rock Type
|Source
|U 3 O 8 (%)
|Cu (%)
|SRC385416
|Surprise Creek
|618528
|6619608
|Pegmatite / Vein
|Boulder
|9.39 %
|3.11 %
|SRC385432
|Surprise Creek
|617642
|6619902
|Pegmatite / Vein
|Outcrop
|7.93 %
|1.22 %
|SRC385415
|Surprise Creek
|618533
|6619616
|Pegmatite / Vein
|Outcrop
|6.82 %
|1.53 %
Table 2. Summer 2025 Bob Lake and Maimann Lake Area Grab Sample Results (Cu and Au)
*Datum for all coordinates are NAD83/UTM ZN12
|Sample ID
|Area
| UTM
(E)
| UTM
(N)
|Rock Type
|Source
|Cu (%)
|Au (g/t)*
|SRC385442
|Maimann Lake
|612680
|6616864
|Granite / Vein
|Boulder
|63.4 %
|-
|SRC445374
|Maimann Lake
|612918
|6616628
|Granite / Vein
|Boulder
|43.38 %
|-
|SRC445375
|Maimann Lake
|612916
|6616625
|Granite / Vein
|Outcrop
|32.22 %
|-
|SRC445324
|Bob Lake
|600956
|6617538
|Quartz Vein
|Outcrop
|11.8 %
|0.9 g/t
|SRC445318
|Bob Lake
|600956
|6617541
|Quartz Vein
|Outcrop
|5.27 %
|1.2 g/t
Figure 2: Maimann Lake area grab samples showing visible Chalcocite and Malachite
Nick Luksha, CEO of Mustang Energy, commented:
“We're strategically positioning the Company by advancing the Surprise Creek project, which offers dual potential within the critical minerals space. The encouraging surface results we've generated to date will play a key role in shaping the design of our future drill programs, allowing us to target areas with the highest potential more effectively. As we move forward, we're excited to build on this momentum with additional surface prospecting as we continue to unlock the broader potential of the project.”
References
1 ASX:THB announcement dated 6th July 2022 titled“Surprise Creek data review highlights high-grade targets”
2 ASX:THB announcement dated 22 December 2022 titled“High-grade Uranium rock chip results at Surprise Creek”
3 Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database Drill hole VT20, SMAD# 74N10-0368, Retrieved from
Qualifying Statement
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Troy Marfleet, P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Mustang Energy, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Marfleet is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
QAQC
Field procedures
Rock samples from the prospecting program were described, photographed, and assigned unique IDs in the field. Sample locations and observations were recorded using handheld GPS units. All rock samples were bagged, sealed and stored at the Uranium City base before shipment to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon at the end of the program.
Lab analysis for Surprise Creek
Rock Samples collected for analysis at Surprise Creek were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation and processing. Samples were tested using ICP-MS and ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion. Samples were tested using the ICPMS4AT multi-element exploration package. All samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U3O8 assay (reported in wt.%). Given the polymetallic nature of the Surprise Creek area the samples were tested using ICP-OES multi-element analysis ICP3 partial digestion and ICP4 total digestion for base metal analysis. SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks and standard reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Axiom Group's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.
Lab Analysis for Bob Lake and Maimann Lake
Rock Samples collected for analysis at Bob Lake and Maimann Lake were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation and processing. Samples were tested using fire assay, ICP-MS and ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion. Samples were tested using the ICPMS4AT multi-element exploration package. All samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U3O8 assay (reported in wt.%). Copper samples were tested using ICP-OES multi-element analysis ICP3 and ICP4 partial and total digestion exploration packages. Select gold samples were tested using AU1 low-grade fire assay exploration package excluding samples SRC385442, SRC445374, and SRC445375 mentioned in this report. SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks and standard reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Axiom Group's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.
About Mustang Energy Corp.:
Mustang Energy is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential uranium and critical mineral assets. The company holds a portfolio of 147,153 hectares of strategically located properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin-one of the world's premier uranium districts. Mustang is advancing early-stage exploration through modern techniques and a disciplined, data-driven approach. The Company is committed to building long-term value through responsible exploration and a focus on high-impact targets in underexplored areas.
For further information, please contact:
Mustang Energy Corp.
Attention: Nicholas Luksha, CEO and Director
Phone: (604) 838-0184
Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“intends”,“believes” or“anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would” or“occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as“forward‐looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the future potential of the mineral claims held by the Company, the results from the current phase of exploration on the Project informing drill targeting on the Project and the completion of future work on the Project. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able to continue exploring its properties given various environmental and economic factors outside of its control and that the Company will be able to obtain its intended results from the exploration on the Project. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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