Ascendtms Named A Leader In Gartner's Latest Transportation Management Systems Research Publication

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- InMotion Global, Inc., the developer of AscendTMS, today announced that it has been included in Gartner's 2026 transportation management systems market context research, a companion research paper to Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. In the report's midmarket section, Gartner identifies InMotion Global as a notable vendor leader, and describes AscendTMS as a cloud-based transportation management system serving SMB shippers, 3PL companies, carriers, fleets, and freight brokers.

This matters, especially as the global freight market embraces industry participants of all sizes and becomes fully digital.

The transportation software space is more crowded than ever, and buyers are under increasing pressure to choose platforms that deliver faster implementation, better economics, stronger automation, and real operational value. Gartner's inclusion of AscendTMS in their 2026 research paper reinforces what AscendTMS customers have known for years: AscendTMS is the most important and most compelling platform for the small and midsize freight economy.

Gartner's report describes AscendTMS as a unique SMB-focused cloud solution with a one-of-a-kind multi-tier subscription model, including a free version, premium enterprise capabilities, and extended premium functionality. The research also highlights AscendTMS' active partnership strategy and its 2026 acquisition of LoadPilot TMS as part of the company's broader growth trajectory.

That combination is exactly what has made AscendTMS so disruptive.

While much of the TMS market continues to push high-cost, high-friction software into a market that increasingly demands speed, flexibility, and measurable ROI, AscendTMS has built its leadership position by doing the opposite. It gives freight brokers, carriers, shippers, and 3PLs immediate access to a modern cloud TMS with a faster path to deployment, a lower barrier to entry, and a broader set of practical tools to help them reduce costs, move faster, and operate more profitably.

AscendTMS has also continued to expand its footprint through deep industry partnerships and acquisitions. Gartner specifically notes InMotion Global's relationships with companies such as C.H. Robinson, Comdata, DAT Solutions, FourKites, project44, TriumphPay, Trucker Tools, Uber Freight, and others, along with its acquisition of LoadPilot TMS in 2026.

Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS, said:“Being included again in Gartner's 2026 TMS market research is an important moment for AscendTMS and for the market we serve. For years, we have believed that small and midsize industry participants deserve better software than this industry has historically given them. They deserve powerful automation, real digital connectivity, fast onboarding, low friction, and pricing that actually makes sense. That is exactly what AscendTMS delivers.”

Higham continued,“Gartner's research solidifies what we believe, that AscendTMS is the highest-value TMS in the freight market today. We give customers a better business model, better usability, better connectivity, and a better return on investment than any legacy systems that costs more, takes longer, and delivers less. Gartner's recognition of InMotion Global in this market research is another sign that AscendTMS has become a serious force in transportation software - and we're just getting started.”

That momentum has been building for years. AscendTMS has consistently positioned itself as a practical, modern, and economically superior alternative to bloated legacy TMS platforms. The company's strategy has been simple: help freight and logistics companies digitize faster, automate more, lower overhead, and improve margins, all without forcing them into long implementations, oversized contracts, or unnecessary complexity.

As the freight market continues moving toward greater digitization, workflow automation, AI-assisted operations, and tighter cost controls, AscendTMS is increasingly aligned with where the market is headed. Its model is built for the companies that want to compete aggressively, move quickly, and modernize without overpaying.

In a market where buyers are demanding more value and less friction, AscendTMS believes its position is clearer than ever: the best TMS should not only be powerful, it should also be accessible, practical, profitable, and built for real-world freight operators.

To learn more about AscendTMS, visit TheFreeTMS.

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System (TMS), AscendTMS, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS is used by over 69,000 companies, with paying customers in over 20 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics or trucking operation. See TheFreeTMS