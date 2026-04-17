Aldar And DMT To Build 9,000 Affordable Rental Homes In Abu Dhabi By 2029

Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Aldar have announced a strategic partnership to develop 9,000 value housing rental units across two integrated communities in Baniyas and Mohamed Bin Zayed City (MBZ City).

The developments, with a gross development value of Dh2.8 billion, form part of DMT's Value Housing Programme - an initiative aimed at expanding access to affordable, high-quality housing across the emirate in line with Abu Dhabi's long-term urban development priorities.

Under the agreement, Aldar will lead the development, leasing, and management of both communities, while DMT will grant long-term leasing rights over the land to Aldar. The partnership brings Aldar's develop-to-hold pipeline to Dh20.1 billion, adding to recently announced residential rental projects on Yas Island and in Al Shamkha.

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The first development is strategically located in Baniyas along the Abu Dhabi–Al Ain (E22) highway and will comprise over 30 residential buildings alongside retail spaces, recreational amenities, and open green areas. The second project will deliver a mixed-use residential community in MBZ City, combining single occupancy accommodation and multi-tenant apartments, supported by on-site amenities and ancillary retail to serve residents' day-to-day needs.

Both developments are due for completion in 2029 and have been designed to prioritise accessibility, with direct connections to public transport networks and major road corridors.

Ahmed Fadhel Almehairbi, Director General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing the Value Housing Programme by delivering homes that "meet the needs of families and individuals alike and enrich community living." He added that the developments reaffirm Abu Dhabi's dedication to creating vibrant, inclusive neighbourhoods that strengthen social cohesion, particularly as the UAE marks its Year of Family.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, chief executive officer of Aldar Investment, noted that Abu Dhabi's continued population growth has created significant demand for housing across a broad range of demographics. "Our collaboration with DMT will ensure thousands of quality rental homes come to the market in well-connected and amenity-rich communities, ensuring a fully affordable lifestyle for residents," he said.

The agreement was signed by Almehairbi and Busaibe, in the presence of Nasser Saleh Farah, Director General of Financial Affairs at the DMT.

The announcement builds on DMT's broader push to diversify Abu Dhabi's real estate market, which was first signalled with the launch of the Value Housing Programme in early 2025. Officials have framed the initiative as central to meeting the emirate's growing housing demand while maintaining quality standards across all price points.

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