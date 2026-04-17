Qatar Holds Talks On Sudan Crisis At International Conference In Berlin

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi has held a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of an international conference on Sudan in Berlin.

HE Dr al-Khulaifi met separately with senior officials including Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Waleed bin Abdulkarim al-Khereiji; Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan; State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany, Niels Annen; and

Head of the Peace and Human Rights Division of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Tim Enderlin. The meetings took place during the third international conference on Sudan, where officials reviewed the latest developments in the crisis and discussed regional and international efforts to support a comprehensive political solution.

HE Dr al-Khulaifi reiterated Qatar's full support for the unity, sovereignty and stability of Sudan, as well as its solidarity with the Sudanese people.