KTR Blames BJP For Defeat Of Women's Reservation Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has held the BJP responsible for the failure of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

He stated that the Bill failed because the BJP deliberately linked it with the contentious issue of delimitation, thereby derailing its passage. He pointed out that all political parties, including the BRS, had extended support to women's reservations, but the BJP's political approach ensured the Bill did not succeed.

He alleged that by unnecessarily tying the Bill to delimitation, the BJP created avoidable complications and denied women their rightful representation.

KTR said in a statement that the reservations could have been implemented immediately within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, but the BJP chose to politicise the issue.

The BRS leader accused the BJP of attempting to disadvantage southern states by linking women's reservations with delimitation, ignoring the concerns raised by several parties. He said this approach has led to the loss of a historic opportunity for women's empowerment.

KTR said the people of the country have witnessed the BJP's political drama in the name of women's reservations. He alleged that the party used the issue for electoral gains and has now betrayed women across the country.

He demanded that the BJP immediately bring a fresh Women's Reservation Bill without linking it to delimitation and ensure its implementation from the upcoming elections to prove its sincerity.

KTR stated that delimitation is a complex issue and warned that the current approach could reduce the representation of southern states in Parliament. He urged the Centre to hold wide consultations and discussions before proceeding further.

He said the developments in Parliament should serve as a lesson for the BJP against pushing unilateral decisions on sensitive national issues.

Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha has alleged that the BJP cheated the women of India yet again. Knowing fully well that linking delimitation to Women's Reservation would lead to the Opposition voting against the bill.

She said in her social media post that despite being aware that they lacked the necessary numbers, the government introduced the bill in haste.

“The emotions of the women of this nation are being exploited for political mileage. I urge all women to see through this web of deception and teach the BJP a lesson, beginning with West Bengal, where a woman is leading the battle. Secondly, now that the bill has failed to pass, they should wait for the 2027 Census so that an OBC sub-quota can be incorporated. Representation remains hollow until all communities are uplifted,” she added.