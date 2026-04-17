Mizoram Guv Stresses Border Infrastructure, Flags Off Ambulance For Remote Village​

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, April 17 (IANS) Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Friday underscored the importance of balanced development, with a special emphasis on strengthening infrastructure in international and state border areas.​

Flagging off a Basic Life Support Ambulance (BLSA), the Governor noted that border regions require sustained attention, as residents in these areas often face the greatest hardships due to limited access to essential services. ​

He expressed appreciation to NBCC (India) Ltd. for donating the well-equipped ambulance to Silsury village, describing it as a critical step toward addressing urgent healthcare needs in remote border communities.​

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure efforts, the Governor said that out of the 189 km of India-Bangladesh border fencing sanctioned in Mizoram, NBCC (India) Ltd. has already completed 98 km. The remaining work is currently underway in Lawngtlai district. ​

He further pointed out that the company recently handed over 55 km of border fencing along with five Border Outposts (BOPs) in the Dampa Tiger Reserve forest area in the Mamit district.​

The ambulance, designated to serve Silsury village, located along the India-Bangladesh border in the Mamit Aspirational District, has been procured under NBCC (India) Ltd.'s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. ​

Commending the company's dynamism, the Governor urged NBCC to leverage its best practices and advanced technologies to improve the quality of life in smaller states like Mizoram.​

He also highlighted the Central government's focus on Aspirational Districts and called upon the company to continue prioritising development in border areas, given its key role in infrastructure projects.​

R. Lalthangliana, MLA of the Dampa Assembly Constituency, described the ambulance as a welcome addition for Silsury village and the surrounding areas in the Mamit Aspirational District. He thanked NBCC (India) Ltd. and expressed hope that the facility would be utilised effectively for the benefit of the local population.​

Chief General Manager and Head of the North East Region of NBCC (India), Gyanaranjan Samal, outlined the company's initiatives and achievements. NBCC (India) Ltd., incorporated in 1960, operates as a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. ​

The company functions as a Project Management Consultant (PMC) and plays a significant role in executing large-scale infrastructure development projects for the Central government.​