IPL 2026: I Think You'll Start Seeing Things Turn Around, Says KKR's Raghuvanshi

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 17 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has expressed confidence that the team's fortunes will improve as the season progresses, stressing hard work, basics, and execution for getting their first win of IPL 2026 against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“I think every conversation is just what we can improve on, what we can do better. And everyone just worked really hard for it, and I think you'll start seeing things turn around,” Raghuvanshi said in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

On his batting approach, which has fetched him 182 runs in five games, Raghuvanshi added,“I just keep it simple, I just watch the ball and play it as best I can wherever I bat.”

Raghuvanshi, who has also taken up wicketkeeping duties for the first time in the IPL, admitted to facing challenges but welcomed the experience.“It's very tough, but I'm loving it. Probably just the keeping (is my favourite part), just my first time doing it, but I think the best parts are yet to come, like when we win, it will be much better.”

Looking ahead to the contest, Raghuvanshi underlined the importance of sticking to plans.“Just doing the basics right. We've prepared a lot for it, so we're just executing the plans. Well, you'll just find out tonight.”

Meanwhile, pacer Kartik Tyagi emphasised the need to regroup after a slow start.“Yes, it's definitely in our minds that we need to win matches, especially after a few poor starts. But right now, the focus is on the remaining nine games - how we prepare for them.

“It's about taking one match at a time. Wherever we're playing, we prepare accordingly - what our process is for that game, what to do in different situations, what deliveries to bowl in specific moments. That's what we're focusing on,” he said.

Tyagi also spoke about overcoming injuries and refining his bowling action, crediting physios for their guidance.“The first thing was injuries - I kept getting them repeatedly. I had an issue with shin splints and a few other problems as well. So I started thinking about what I could improve in my run-up to avoid those issues.

“Once I fixed that, I looked at what else I could do to improve my bowling. Keeping all that in mind, I made those changes. I learned a lot on my own during that time. Also, my physios helped me a lot. I reached out to them because I was facing recurring issues. They identified what I was doing wrong and guided me.

“I started applying those changes to my process, and since it worked for me, I continued with it. I don't think about it too much. In my mind, I have 24 balls, and I focus on what I need to do on that particular pitch. Even if I make mistakes, I just look at what I can learn and how I can improve next time,” he elaborated.

Asked for support from skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Tyagi said,“He gives a lot of confidence. I've felt a level of freedom with him that I haven't experienced before. Even while bowling, if I have an instinct to try something, he fully backs me. If I feel I can do something, he encourages me to go ahead. That's something I really like.”