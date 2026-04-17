Sanford Housing Authority Partners With Sigma‐Cogent Solutions To Complete HR Audit And Workforce Modernization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Sanford Housing Authority (SHA) has completed a comprehensive, multi-phase workforce modernization initiative carried out in partnership with sigma Cogent Solutions, LLC, concluding an independent Human Resources (HR) audit, the strategic outsourcing of HR operations, and the implementation of modern, compliance-driven people practices aligned with Roadmap 2030.

The initiative, executed during Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Michael C. Threatt's 17-month tenure, reflects a deliberate effort to Reset SHA's people operations following years of operational instability. This work directly advanced SHA's Roadmap 2030 Human Resources goal to attract, develop, and retain a high-performing workforce to build the housing authority of the future.

Independent HR Audit Completed in March 2025

In March 2025, SHA received the results of an independent HR audit conducted by sigma-Cogent Solutions following a seven-week assessment period that began in February 2025.

The audit reviewed fourteen core HR indicators, including organizational structure, recruitment and hiring, onboarding and offboarding, performance management frameworks, compensation and benefits administration, payroll coordination, employee relations, workforce planning, and employment law compliance.

The audit confirmed that while foundational HR practices existed, SHA required significant modernization to address compliance risk, inconsistent workflows, and the absence of standardized systems. The final audit report delivered a phased set of recommendations designed to reposition HR as a strategic business function rather than a transactional or reactive operation.

Strategic Outsourcing of HR Operations

Based on the audit findings and internal capacity considerations, SHA made a strategic and cost-effective decision to outsource day-to-day HR operations to sigma-Cogent Solutions in mid-June 2025, placing HR operations under the leadership of the firm's CEO & Principal HR Consultant, Ms. Sheryl Culliver Turner.

Outsourcing HR operations allowed SHA to quickly address audit-identified compliance gaps, ensure continuity during organizational restructuring, tap specialized public-sector HR expertise, and accelerate implementation without increasing permanent overhead. The HR Consultant served as an operational partner and implementation catalyst, working in coordination with SHA leadership and finance to strengthen governance, internal controls, and documentation standards.

Workforce Modernization Implemented During the Tenure

From March 2025 through April 2026, SHA executed audit-driven reforms as part of a structured Reset-Renew-Reframe transformation framework.

Key workforce modernization actions completed during this period included standardization of recruitment, selection, and onboarding workflows; implementation of formal offboarding procedures to protect continuity and institutional knowledge; strengthened personnel file management and payroll coordination controls; and the transition from paper-based HR processes to digital workflows and documented procedures.

These actions Reset SHA's people operations, moving the organization from fragmented practices to intentional, policy-driven HR systems that align with HUD expectations and industry best practices.

Draft Employee Handbook and Governance Alignment

As part of the workforce modernization effort, SHA and sigma-Cogent Solutions jointly developed a modernized Employee Handbook reflecting updated federal and state employment laws, stronger governance standards, and clearer guidance for employees and supervisors.

The draft handbook addresses equal employment opportunity and anti harassment standards; conflict resolution and grievance procedures; progressive discipline and corrective action; recruitment, onboarding, and offboarding standards; compensation, benefits, and leave administration; and ethics, confidentiality, and workplace safety.

The handbook development process was completed in January 2026 and has not yet been adopted by the Board. It is intentionally positioned for review and approval by incoming leadership as part of a structured governance process.

Professional Development as a Core Outcome of Reset

A key outcome of the HR modernization effort was resetting professional development expectations across the organization. SHA expanded required training and certification pathways to rebuild workforce capacity and prepare staff to operate in an increasingly complex housing environment at the SHA by addressing the challenges of administering“troubled” LIHTC, HCV, and Public Housing programs, including a HUD Recovery Agreement.

Staff completed extensive housing certification training through Nan McKay and Associates, Nelrod, EnCompliance Consulting, Tikler, and other HUD-recognized partners in areas including Housing Choice Voucher and Public Housing administration; Family Self-Sufficiency and Resident Opportunity and Self-Sufficiency coordination; SEMAP and NSPIRE compliance; procurement, contract management, supervision, and management; and hearing officer certification and HUD regulatory updates.

This was a marked improvement from the start of the tenure and a measurable indicator of workforce modernization.

21st-Century Workforce Competition

Talent is more mobile than ever, and professionals today expect flexible, modern work environments. In today's workforce, this means the SHA must adapt or risk falling behind.

“I had numerous conversations with our Board and leadership team about talent being mobile and about the need to evolve if we are going to attract, recruit, and retain top talent,” said Dr. Threatt.

At the SHA, these reality-informed workforce decisions aligned with modern HR practices. Dr. Threatt added,“We deployed new hardware and software for all departments so that staff could maximize a 21st-century hybrid work culture and eventually transition to a four-day workweek schedule. We currently work 9-hour days and 4 hours on Fridays.”

These practices support productivity, reduce burnout, and strengthen employee morale while maintaining accountability and service delivery.

Reset Meetings and Employee Relations Stabilization

As part of the Reset phase, SHA, sigma-Cogent Solutions, facilitated a series of structured employee relations sessions known internally as Reset Meetings.

These Reset meetings created a dedicated space for staff dialogue, issue identification, and trust rebuilding, while reinforcing expectations around professionalism, accountability, and organizational standards. The Reset Meetings helped stabilize employee relations and supported the broader adoption of modern workforce practices.

“The 'Reset' in the Reset-Renew-Reframe initiative began with an HR audit and partnership with Sheryl Culliver Turner of sigma-Cogent Solutions, laying the foundation for modern workforce practices,” said Dr. Michael C. Threatt, CEO of the Sanford Housing Authority (NC).

HR Assignment Complete

The HR audit, outsourcing of HR operations, workforce modernization reforms, professional development initiatives, and Reset Meetings represent a completed chapter in SHA's transformation. Under Dr. Threatt's leadership, the SHA moved from being a housing authority of the past and present to becoming a housing authority of the future as his tenure concludes on April 20, 2026. Additionally, the HR contract agreement with sigma-Cogent Solutions will conclude on April 30, 2026.

Dr. Threatt concluded, "We understood and completed our assignment with passion, purpose, and professionalism."