Former Myanmar President U Win Myint Released Under Amnesty
Myanmar's President U Min Aung Hlaing granted amnesty to over 4,500 prisoners on Friday, the first day of the Myanmar calendar New Year, MRTV reported.
The president granted amnesty to 4,335 Myanmar prisoners and 179 foreign prisoners in separate orders on New Year's Day, the report said.
The amnesty, to mark Myanmar's traditional New Year's Day, is intended to bring peace and humanity to the public and enable the pardoned individuals to participate in nation-building, it said.
–NNN-BERNAMA-XINHUA
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