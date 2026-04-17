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Former Myanmar President U Win Myint Released Under Amnesty


2026-04-17 05:03:17
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) YANGON, April 17 (NNN-Bernama-Xinhua) - Former Myanmar President U Win Myint was released under amnesty on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing state-owned Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV).

Myanmar's President U Min Aung Hlaing granted amnesty to over 4,500 prisoners on Friday, the first day of the Myanmar calendar New Year, MRTV reported.

The president granted amnesty to 4,335 Myanmar prisoners and 179 foreign prisoners in separate orders on New Year's Day, the report said.

The amnesty, to mark Myanmar's traditional New Year's Day, is intended to bring peace and humanity to the public and enable the pardoned individuals to participate in nation-building, it said.

–NNN-BERNAMA-XINHUA

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