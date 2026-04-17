10-Day Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Takes Effect After Intense Fight - All You Need To Know About Truce

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 10-day truce seemed to be holding in Lebanon early Friday, offering a potential pause in the fighting between Israel and Hezbolla and possibly removing a key hurdle to a broader deal involving Iran, the United States, and Israel to end weeks of intense conflict, as reported by AP.

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However, uncertainty remains over whether Israel will fully halt its strikes on Hezbollah, and whether the group will accept an agreement it was not involved in negotiating, especially as Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon.

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Barrages of gunshots rang out across Beirut as residents fired into the air just after midnight to celebrate the beginning of the truce, and displaced families began moving toward southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs despite warnings by officials not to attempt to return to their homes until it became clear whether the ceasefire would hold. U.S. President Donald Trump heralded the deal a“historic day for Lebanon,” even as he expressed confidence that the war with Iran would soon end in a Las Vegas speech.“I will say the war in Iran is going along swimmingly,” Trump said.“It should be ending pretty soon.” An end to Israel's war with Hezbollah was a key demand of Iranian negotiators, who previously accused Israel of breaking the current ceasefire deal with strikes on Lebanon. Israel said that the deal did not cover Lebanon.

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While oil prices fell on hopes of a deal, the head of the International Energy Agency warned that energy shocks could get worse if the Strait of Hormuz doesn't reopen soon. Iran closed the crucial waterway, through which a fifth of the world's oil normally passes, shortly after the war began. Europe has“maybe six weeks or so” of jet fuel left and broader economic consequences will grow the longer the strait is closed, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told The Associated Press on Thursday. The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen U.S. service members have also been killed. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed to the ceasefire“to advance” peace efforts with Lebanon, but he said Israeli troops would not withdraw, as reported by AP. Hezbollah has said that Lebanese people have“the right to resist” Israeli occupation of their land and that their actions“will be determined based on how developments unfold.” The U.S. State Department said that according to the agreement, Israel reserves the right to defend itself“at any time, against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks.” But otherwise, Israel“will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, and other state targets.”



Trump announced the agreement as a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, but a Hezbollah official said the ceasefire was a result of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly, AP reported. The agreement came after a meeting between Israel's and Lebanon's ambassadors in Washington and a flurry of subsequent phone calls from Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to a White House official. They were the first direct diplomatic talks between the two countries in decades. Hezbollah had opposed direct talks between Lebanon and Israel. Trump spoke Wednesday evening with Netanyahu, who agreed to a ceasefire with certain terms, according to the official, who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, AP reported.

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Israel and Hezbollah have fought multiple wars and have clashed intermittently since the day after the Gaza conflict began. Although Israel and Lebanon reached an agreement in November 2024 to end that war, Israel has continued near-daily strikes, saying it aims to stop the Iran-backed group from regrouping.

The situation later escalated into another invasion after Hezbollah resumed firing missiles at Israel in response to its conflict with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)